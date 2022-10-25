Wolfsburg’s judo talent is now Australia’s Sambo champion

The sport has only been known for a few days – now Wolfsburg champion Judoka Sambo is in Australia.

Sydney / Wolfsburg. from top to down! Pete Schneider of TV Jahn Wolfsburg was actually looking for a training opportunity to stay fit for judo – and now he’s the Australian Sambo Champion!

The year abroad in Sydney

Full story: Judo talent Schneider is currently spending a year abroad in Sydney. “Even in koala land, Pete didn’t want to give up his beloved judo training and looked around for opportunities in Sydney,” said Karen Fisher, press officer for the judo division. Schneider discovered Sambo for himself. A martial art that originated in Japan.

“It is a mixture of judo and jiu-jitsu. There are also elements of wrestling techniques,” Fisher explains. “Pet tried it and a few days later managed to enter a competition.” Because of his judo experience, he accepted the challenge and embarked on an adventure. Good luck! Schneider won first place in his weight class in the Australian Sambo Federation Cup.

