WM 2022 News: Referee Daniel Seibert’s first assignment is Saturday

German referee Daniel Seibert will make his World Cup debut on Saturday. 38-year-old whistles from 11am CET (purple tvThe group match between Tunisia and Australia at the South Stadium, as announced by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Thursday. Siebert is assisted by his assistants Raphael Foltyn and Jan Seidel. The fourth official in the match is Said Martinez from Honduras.

Seibert was also a referee at the Arab Cup, which was held in Qatar in November 2021. There he even oversaw the final, which Tunisia lost 2-0 to Algeria.

At the 2018 World Cup, Felix Brych was the only German head referee to be used – but only once. After a preliminary match The World Referee World Cup is over again. Brech led the controversial duel between Switzerland and Serbia in the World Cup, and then the Serbian side attacked it for not awarding a penalty kick.

In addition to Seibert, Bastien Danckert and Marco Fritz will be two more referees at the 2022 World Cup. Both are only planned as video referees. Dankert was the last in the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia (2-1), and Fritz was in the face of world champions France and Australia (4-1).

