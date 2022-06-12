Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal will fall in Switzerland and lose the lead

The Portugal team, who rested Cristiano Ronaldo, on his visit to Switzerland (1-0), Sunday, lost in Geneva, and thus suffered his first defeat in the second group of the first category of the League of Nations, where he also lost the leadership. To Spain after the fourth day.

Haris Seferovic put Switzerland ahead in the first minute of the match and the score did not move again, largely due to the impressive performances of Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Umlin.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos told Portuguese public television, “We cannot concede a goal after thirty seconds of the game with a ball that belongs to us. It was our mistake.”

Portugal is still firmly entrenched with 7 points after the four games it played in the international window last June, surpassing Spain (8 points), who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in Malaga on Sunday.

The Czechs remained in third place with 4 points, and Switzerland, which lost in the first three days, continued in last place, with three units now.

Portugal had defeated Switzerland last week 4-0 in Lisbon, in the second round, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the owner of the double that night.

The five-time Ballon d’Or was the biggest absentee on Sunday in Stade Geneva. And his coach, Fernando Santos, had announced, Saturday, that he would exempt him from the trip to Switzerland, along with Joao Moutinho and Rafael Guerrero, without any physical problem.

– Jonas Umlin, Unbeatable –

At the start of the match, Switzerland scored in the first minute, with a cross pass from Sylvain Widmer, which Seferovic’s goalkeeper shot into the net.

In the 13th minute, the referee issued a penalty order in favor of the Swiss, but after reviewing the VAR, he reversed his decision, discovering that a previous foul invalidated the next hand in the area.

After the panic, Portugal reacted angrily and Danilo was on the verge of equalizing in the 17th minute with a powerful header from goalkeeper Jonas Umlin.

On the eighteenth, it was Rafael Leao who headed to the Portuguese, but the goal was canceled for offside.

In the 22nd minute, Switzerland suffered a setback for Xherdan Al Shugairi’s injury, and he had to replace her, but they managed to control the visitors’ passes and counter-attacks.

At the beginning of the second half, Portugal came close to equalizing again after a low shot from Andre Silva (48), which Omlin saved with his foot.

Severovic’s best chance for Switzerland was in the second half, with a cross shot at Rui Patricio, who sent it away in the 62nd minute.

But Omlyn, the French goalkeeper of Montpellier, continued to play the role of the great hero and stopped a powerful shot from Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute, and another in the 71st minute from Gonzalo Guedes and in the 77th minute he saved a header from Diogo Jota.

In injury time, Pepe (90) and Diogo Jota (90 + 4) had two clear chances, but were a little off.

With this match, the two teams are deposited in the Nations League until the end of September, when the last two days of the group will take place, where the first will qualify for the fourth final, which will determine the champion and the bottom team. He will be relegated to League B (Tier Two).

