With the mail warns that it will be late; Reveal the dependence on smart phones

WhatsApp has established itself as the preferred messaging platform, with just over 2 million monthly active users.

It is estimated that at least 87.6 million Mexicans actively use smartphones.

Stemming from social exclusion, the dependence on smart devices, such as smartphones, has increased due to the large number of tasks that allow them to be performed

Today, instant communication plays an essential role in the lives of millions of people, and thanks to social networks and digital platforms, society has the tools to avoid isolation from the outside world: however, the vast majority of these technological facilities are located in one place. The device that when lost or downloaded causes a real problem, Because netizens say they feel unprotected By not having this type of device, as stated by the network user who should use email to inform him that it will be late, which indicates dependence on smartphones and The possibilities of instant communication that dominate the new normal.

Rely on smart phones

As a result of forced social confinement, the use of networked devices has increased significantly, which in turn has allowed an increase in the number of active Internet users, This is thanks in large part to smartphones, devices that over the years have positioned themselves as an essential gadget for millions of people. who use it to work, study, have fun and communicate.

As he indicated Mexico government, During the past year, 91.8 percent of Mexicans already had a mobile phone, a figure that reveals the importance of these devices during social confinement and their increasing need in recent years; Similarly, the data provided by Statisticsto indicate that there are currently just over 87.6 million Mexicans actively using these devices.

Internet and Communication

Since its founding in everyday life, the Internet has strengthened communication, becoming a mass media for digital communication, which has the following characteristics: Sharing written information, through blogging, exchanging television information, Through multimedia content, whether video or audio in digital media.

This is why social networks and digital platforms have positioned themselves over traditional means of communication, being applications like The WhatsAppthe most common, since the data provided by Statista indicates that until last year, This messaging app has a user base of over 2 million monthly active users.

send mail to inform you that the time will be late; Reveal the dependence on smart phones

In networks, the way the user tries to contact his partner informing him that he is still working and that he will be late, warning that his cell phone is running out and therefore without a means of communication, a reason for this generated different situations among the comments, The growing need for smart devices has been pointed out And relying on smartphones, for connectivity and connectivity issues.

Please tell us any news in this way, thank you, good evening, my dear. Devin Vasquez

Please report any news in this way. Thank you so much. Best regards. John David



“How romantic is email, as in the old days and with the right intention”And the Joshua Santiago

