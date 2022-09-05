With Lehniner Choralschola on a sound journey at Brandenburg Cathedral

Andreas Berndt has been preparing for this for a long time. Lehniner director Choralschola came up with an exciting acoustic experience of Brandenburg Cathedral. A party for peace.

Brandenburg / H. An unusual concert with Lehniner Choralschola can be experienced on Saturday, September 10, at 7:30 p.m. at Brandenburg Cathedral. Under the general guidance of Andreas Berndt, the acclaimed band embarks on a sound journey with its vocal and instrumental artists. Under the theme ‘Passion for Peace – Peace’, experiences and poles will be explored in this exciting concert. The light installations by Matthias Weichmann reinforce the extraordinary impression that this event will be left to the public.

Funded by the federal government

In four intensive workshops with jazz singer Winnie Bruckner, Lehniner conductor Choralschola and composer Kantor Andreas Behrendt shared the experience. The Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media also won the concept and won its funding as part of the nationwide “Neu Start Kultur” rush project. “We are very grateful, because without this support we would not have been able to realize the project,” says Kantor Berndt.

However, the experience is not limited to performers. The audience can, but is not required to, participate in the sound, in the development of sound in the room and in the continuous and vocal droning tones. Sound forms evolve in space. Everyone participates and comes into contact with each other, moving in space and time.

International guests at the cathedral

In addition to jazz singer Winnie Bruckner, the famous Finnish guitarist Kali Kalima and saxophonist Friedman Matzeit, who appear both individually and collectively in improvisation, and with composer and organist Andreas Berndt, who started this project, created trio pieces. Von Behrendt on the medieval melody “Give Us Peace”.

Dialogue across time and space

The Berlin vocal ensemble “Vox Nostra” walks around the room and performs a hymn of praise to Mary, just as monks or nuns once did. A dialogue across time and space spanning more than 1,000 years, with this melody originating in the 9th century. Concert creates uninterrupted spatial sound. “A cross-border and connected project, an experience we will not soon forget,” a Choralschola singer said during rehearsals.

To commemorate the victims

The “Lehniner Choralschola” also naturally sings Renaissance and medieval works from their repertoire, as well as Arvo Bart’s influential and famous composition “Da pacem Domine,” which the composer wrote in 2004 as a Commission for Peace concert in Barcelona. Pärt started the formation two days after the train attack in Madrid. Since then, work has been carried out annually in Spain to commemorate the victims.