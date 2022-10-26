With “Eatrenaline” opens a new attraction on the edge of Europa-Park

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: The newly opened quaint “Eatrenalin” spot at Europa-Park combines a ride and a restaurant. In floating chairs with a table, 16 visitors are always transported from room to room, where dishes that match the theme of the environment are served.

What does the restaurant of the future look like? If you ask the head of an amusement park or the head of a restaurant company, you shouldn’t be surprised by the answer.

For Europa-Park President Thomas Mack and General Manager of Marché International, Oliver Altherr, this is a combination of their two core competencies. Because the 2030 guest – they both agree – wants to be offered more than one chair and a table on which several dishes are served one after the other.

He is a seeker of pleasure and an equal gourmet. “A visit to a restaurant should be a journey of the senses that appeals to all levels of perception,” says Thomas Mack.

He and Oliver Ether showed exactly what he meant by that and what it might look like at the new luxury restaurant “Eatrenalin”, which opens next Friday in Rust on the outskirts of Mack’s entertainment empire. The Macks spent €20 million on the new building including eleven new suites in the adjacent Hotel Kronasar.

Top chefs and engineers worked on an idea “Accrenaline” Outside

“Eatrenaline” – The noun says it all and it wouldn’t be Mack if it didn’t also contain the word “adrenaline” in addition to the English word “eat.”

The hormone that is always released when the human body finds itself in exciting situations. So is the new restaurant a combination of roller coaster and restaurant? “Absolutely not,” says Thomas Mack. He wants “Eatrenaline” to be understood as a gentle journey through different worlds of indulgence.

He and business partner Altherr spent five years fixing their vision of the journey of the senses. Not only top chefs had to be brought in, but all the professions needed to build today’s attraction. Engineers who design machines, media designers, and digital specialists who can design and digitally bring all terrestrial worlds to life.

The guest uses the floating chairs in the new restaurant in Europa-Park

The essence of combining stellar gastronomy and engineering is called floating chairs. In the self-propelled unit consisting of an armchair and a table, guests are transported through six different rooms as they visit the restaurant.

A visitor drives to the first room in the restaurant “Eatrenalin” in a wheelchair.

After an aperitif in the entrance area, he floats first in the “ocean” room and thus into the depths of the sea. After the appetizers of mussels and other seafood, we immediately proceed to the exquisite tasting square, where the four taste sensations are awakened by the tongue with small pieces. To match the taste, the room begins with the aroma of sweet honey or sour lemon.

A separate room is dedicated to the sensation of the fifth taste, which Asians call umami. It reminds us of a Japanese sushi bar. Through the windows, which are actually screens, the guest watches Japanese farmers harvest rice. Inside, a true sushi expert rings the bell and gently serves sake and sashimi.

From Japan to the moon and to another dimension

There is not much time to stay here either, because the lunar module is already waiting for its guests nearby. After a bumpy rocket is launched gently, guests and their chairs slide into space. Target: the moon.

There, with a view of the Earth floating in space, the second main course is served. For dessert it becomes esoteric for a moment. Because the guests are slipping from space into an unknown dimension, where there is a very mundane dessert of artificial intelligence stories. After about two hours, the flight was over. The elevator takes you back to the reality of the bar.

“There is no other place in the world like this,” says Mac, referring to the new restaurant concept. Expansion is not excluded. “We can get out into the world with this,” he adds. There is interest from European capitals as well as from New York and Shanghai.

Star Spanish chef Pablo Montoro of Alicante is responsible for Rust’s eight-course menu, which will change every three months. He has already worked for the company “El Bulli” in Spain. He also follows the concept of a gastronomic journey in his own restaurant in Alicante.

An edible ball rests on some kind of plate in the Etrineline restaurant.

There, however, guests still have to move from room to room by themselves. “Something like this has always been my dream,” Montoro says. And something else is different: “At Eatrenalin, the focus is not on international cuisine or exotic locations, but rather on the special taste experience.”

The kitchen combines modern and cosmopolitan influences, matching the ambiance of the landscapes of different gourmet worlds. Next to Montoro is Dutch chef Tice van Oosten at the fireplace. French-Austrian chef pâtissière Juliana Clementz is in charge of the desserts.

Exceptional evening available from 195€ per person

By the way, an extraordinary evening at “Etrenaline” is not entirely cheap. The standard eight-course set menu costs €195 per person. Beverages, including alcoholic beverages, are included. Anyone who appreciates the most exquisite dip can get recommendations from a sommelier for an additional cost of €100.

The “Eatrenalin” logo is lit on the facade of the building.

About a dozen groups of 16 people can book the experience for one evening. The journey takes two hours and starts every 20 minutes. At the end, all the guests meet at the bar.