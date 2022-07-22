With Cramer on the list, Pumas prepares for meetings with Australia – Sports

Puma has a roster of 34 players who will participate in the two test matches against Australia that will mark the start of the rugby tournament in August.

Coach Michael Chica officially announced on Wednesday the call-up for the two matches to be held in Mendoza (August 6) and San Juan (August 13).

In this framework, the players Nicolas Sanchez, Thomas Copley, Santiago Cordero, captain Julian Montoya and Benjamin Urdabileta will return after various injuries.

While the full list includes Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Emiliano Boffelli, Santiago Carreras, Matías Alemanno, Matías Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Cordero and Tomás Cubelli. Jeronimo de la Fuente, Gonzalo Bertrano, Joaquin Oviedo, Juan Imhoff, Juan Cruz Malla, Matías Orlando, Nicolas Sanchez, Benjamin Urdabileta, Santiago Medrano

As well as Rodrigo Bruni, Agustin Crevi, Thomas Lavanini, Thomas Gallo, Francisco Gomez Cudilla, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Facundo Isa, Marcos Cramer, Pablo Matera, Julian Montoya, Lucas Paulos Maico Vivas and Ignacio Ruiz. Titaz Chaparro and Lucas Mensa.

For his part, Scrum midfielder from Salta Eliseo Morales will intervene as a guest, with the intent of continuing to enhance his development as a player.