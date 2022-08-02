Winter or summer? World Cup 2023: Australia denies postponing

Status: 07/09/2022 09:40 AM

The Australian Football Association has denied alleged plans to postpone the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand for several months from the European Championships to the Ocean Summer.

This was reported by the French sports daily L’Equipe on Thursday (7/28/2022).

“The plans haven’t changed.”

“The plans continue unchanged with the start of July,” Football Australia said in response to a question from Agence France-Presse. A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that no new date had been planned. The World Cup is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20.

L’Equipe reports that FIFA fears that television audiences will lose interest in television broadcasts due to the holiday season in Europe. The preliminary group draw will take place in Auckland on October 22nd. 32 teams participate in the World Cup Finals, which were held in five Australian cities and four New Zealand cities.