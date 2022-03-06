Winter Olympics boycott: Australia and Great Britain also involved – Sports news on ice hockey, winter sports and more

First the USA, then Australia and Great Britain. Canada now joins the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.

– Update at 7:39 pm: Canada joins the boycott –

Canada has also joined the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing that many Western countries have endorsed. “Canada remains deeply disturbed by reports of human rights abuses in China,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “As a result, we will not be sending diplomatic representatives to Beijing for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. We continue to support our athletes who are working hard to compete on the world stage.”

– Update 2.30pm: The UK joins the boycott –

after United States of America Nor will Australia send any government officials to Britain to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday in Parliament in London it was a “de facto diplomatic boycott”. He regularly discusses critical issues such as human rights with Chinese Head of State and Party leader Xi Jinping. “As I said before, we do not support a sports boycott. But there are no plans for members of government to attend the Winter Olympics,” Johnson said.

The United States on Monday announced its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games (February 4-22, 2022) in protest of human rights abuses in China. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the President’s Administration Joe Biden It will not send diplomatic or official representatives to Beijing. Australia announced on Wednesday that it is following suit.

— original message —

Australia joins the US diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. This was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday in Sydney. He added that this decision for him “is not surprising.” He cited a series of misunderstandings between Canberra and Beijing as the reason, including China’s criticism of Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines. His government once again denounced “human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other issues,” but the Chinese government has not shown any willingness to speak out.

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia

Morrison stressed that Australian athletes are expected to participate in the Beijing Olympics. “Australia is a great sporting country, but I am good at distinguishing between sport and other political issues.”

Australia will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics – criticism from China

The Chinese embassy in Australia criticized the decision in a statement. “As we all know, the current impasse in Sino-Australian relations clearly rests with the Australian side,” the diplomatic mission said.

China urges Australia to “take practical measures to create favorable conditions for improving bilateral relations.”

Because of human rights violations in China: the United States announced a boycott on Monday

Meanwhile, the embassy wished the Australian athletes good luck in the Games. She said Australia’s success at the Winter Games depended on the performance of the athletes and not on the political stance of some Australian politicians. (Read also: Between the province and Peng Shuai: IOC President Bach insists on a nice training session in China)

