Winged Link to Evolution – wissenschaft.de

This Australian bee is one species that may be making the transition from a solitary life to an insect colony at the moment.

“The existence of life as we know it can roughly be divided into transitions between different levels of complexity,” says Lucas Hearn of Flinders University in Adelaide. This includes, among other things, the development of multicellular organisms or the emergence of sophisticated communications, as is the case with human language. Understanding all of this can go a long way.”

To understand such a step in the complexity of evolution, Hearn and his team took a closer look at the insect world. While some species, such as many wild bees, still lead solitary lives, there are species that instead live in colonies, such as ants or honeybees. How and why the transition to social behavior occurs in a colony that is partially unfavorable and only partially beneficial to the organism.

Studies of the bee species Amphylaeus morosus, which is native to Australia, can now provide evidence for this. This wild bee lives in the mountain forests on the east coast of Australia, where they build their nests in tree ferns. According to Hearn’s team, the species may be on the cusp of a solitary social life right now. In order to assess this more accurately, the scientists examined just over 300 nests of Australian bee species.

While most nests belong to only one female, the researchers also found those cared for by two bees. The interesting thing here: a comparison of genetic material showed that the two females were closely related to each other on the one hand, and on the other hand only one was responsible for laying eggs, while the other was only guarding the nest. “This extreme reproductive aberration and close kinship was highly unexpected and challenged our theories of the evolution of social complexity,” says senior author Michael Schwartz, from Flinders University.

The scientists were also able to determine that bees, working in pairs, could have an evolutionary advantage over solitary ones, since their brood size and survival rate were above average in the nests examined. “We were able to find the first evidence here that kin selection can enhance the sterilization of working animals and thus the transition from a solitary to a social life,” Schwartz says.

© wissenschaft.de – Jan Fleischer