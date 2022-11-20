Windows 11: A guide to customizing app icons

Windows 11. (photo: as.com)

Yes good Windows 11 operating system Looks like it’s getting a complete UI overhaul symbols It was one thing that didn’t affect the new design. Some people are no longer comfortable with always having the same things, so they look for ways to deal with this fact.

The big question many users ask is if they can they change officially Windows 11 icons To which Infobae has the answer: yes, although it is not an entirely easy or intuitive process. Not all system apps allow you to change icons, but there is a trick to doing so.

The thing that should be clear before we get started is that only some icons can be changed. If you want to change them all, it is better to use third-party tools (but this is not recommended).

Create a restore point

The first thing to do before changing each Windows 11 icon one by one is to create a system restore point as a precaution.

This will ensure that if something goes wrong, you can go back and get everything right. Making this copy allows you to restore the installation before changing the icons. Heres how to do it:

1. Open the magnifying glass next to the start button, type “system recovery” and click Create a restore point in search results.

2. Now tap on To make or to create.

3. Write Noun for a restore point (it’s better to put one that’s easy to remember).

4. Click To make or to create.

5. The system will start creating a restore point. Wait for the process to complete, and once it’s done, tap to close.

6. You already have a restore point created in case you need to get the restore point back The operating system As before make the changes for each icon.

Restore point in Windows 11. (Photo: See how it’s done)

compatible apps

Now, we have to mention the first method by which you can change the Windows 11 icons and thus the user interface. The first thing to do is find the element whose icon you want to change. Once you find it, you need to do the following:

1. Click with Right button Mouse over the icon.

2. Then select Properties in the context menu.

3. Go to the tab personalization located at the top of the screen.

4. Now click Icon change.

5. Select an icon from the ones that appear on the screen. If you have a custom icon, just click reconsidering, to go to and locate it. Remember that it must be a file .ico file.

6. At this moment click to accepttwice in a row.

7. In this way, the selected icon will be changed.

Windows 11 apps (Image: GeekFire)

Change system icons

If you want to change the essential elements of Windows 11, such as My Computer, Recycle Bin, or Quick Access icons, that can be done as well. You have to follow these steps:

1. Press the keys Windows + I At the same time, then click personalizationthe option on the left of the screen.

2. This is when you should click Threads.

3. Now click Icon settings from the office

4. Click on the option the user would like to change from those shown at the bottom, although if more is desired, options not already selected can be highlighted. These are usually the User, Network, and Control Panel files.

5. Select an icon from the list on the screen, but if you want to put a compatible icon (.ico), just tap reconsidering Mark the device you want from the internal storage.

6. Once it’s highlighted and uploaded, it’s time to click to accept.

7. Click again on to acceptso that at that moment you can see how the icon has changed to the new one that was just selected from the computer.

Windows 11 icons (Photo: Cinco Dias)

Symbols not natively supported

For those codes that cannot be changed in theory, there is also a way to achieve this. Below Infobae will display the following steps to be completed:

1. Press the keys Windows + R. on the keyboard and then type Shell: AppsFolder Then press Next Enters.

2. You will now see a list of most system icons as well as user-installed applications on your computer.

3. You should find the one you want to change and right click on it.

4. Select create Shortcut.

5. The system will report that it is not possible to create a shortcut in the same location. Click yes To produce the shortcut on the desktop.

6. Close the folder and select the new created desktop icon. He presses Alt + Enter on the selected keyboard once.

7. Click Icon change Select the one you want to use from the onscreen list. If you click reconsidering You can choose one that has been saved in storage.

8. Click Accept twice It will notice how the icon of the selected item now appears changed by the icon selected by the user.

