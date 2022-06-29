Wimbledon: Williams’ comeback ends in the first round

London. Serena Williams She lost in the first round in her long-awaited comeback at Wimbledon. After a year-long break, the seven-time champion lost to the French national team Harmony Tan 5:7, 6:1, 6:7 (7:10). For a long time, Williams was the shadow player who won 23 Grand Slam titles. She rarely flashes her skills.

After leaving the All England Club exactly a year ago, the 40-year-old has yet to play a match on the Tour. At first with a hamstring injury, then her life next to the tennis courts came to light. Williams appeared at the Oscars or the Met Gala or took care of her investment company, Serena Ventures.

At Wimbledon, she initially left open whether to make her comeback, which she had allegedly decided only a few weeks earlier, to make on the tennis tour. Against Tan she had already worked to win at 5:4 in the deciding set however she gave up the right to advance to the next round.

Tennis: Kyrgios kept messing with the crowd

The feisty tennis pro Nick Kyrgios From Australia he already caused an uproar before Williams’ first dispatch. The 27-year-old admitted to intentionally spitting on a spectator after his first-round win on Tuesday. Kyrgios said he had no respect for him. “When I won the match, I turned to him. I’ve had to deal with hate and negativity for a long time, so I don’t feel like I owe this person anything.”









Controversial: Nick Kyrgios.

picture: dpa

Kyrgios defeated the British Paul Gib With 3:6, 6:1, 7:5, 6:7 (3:7), 7:5. Kyrgios kept messing with the crowd who supported the local heroes. He also does not go to the supermarket and clap when someone scans something into the cash register, and mocks the world number 40. When judged.

When asked, Kyrgios said he was not racially abused. He denounced this at the tournament in Stuttgart. “Someone yelled today that I was filthy. But it’s normal. He said ‘No.’ I think there is a whole generation of people on social media who think they have the right to negatively comment on everything.”

Kyrgios He was placed on probation for six months in 2019.

At one of the tournaments in the United States, he tangled with the referee, took an unauthorized break in the bathroom, smashed two rackets in the catacombs and finally refused to shake hands with the referee.

Five German tennis professionals in the second round

It was a bitter day for German professionals. Single Tatiana Maria The second round has arrived. The 34-year-old from Bad Solgau beat Australian qualifier Astra Sharma 4:6, 6:3 and 6:4 and the only German provided a sense of accomplishment on Tuesday. Andrea Petkovic, Dominic Kupfer and Wimbledon players Nastasya Shank, Tamara Korbach, Daniel Altmaier and Nicola Kuhn were also eliminated. On the first day of Wimbledon, Angelique Kerber, Julie Niemeyer, Oscar Otte and Maximilian Martier advanced. (sid / dpa / fs)





