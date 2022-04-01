Wimbledon in danger for Medvedev: UK insists on excluding Russians who do not reject Putin outright

And Medvedev was not the only Russian affected by these measures since then Andrew Rublev (7), Karen Khachanov (25) and Aslan Karatsev (32) Among the top 100 people, under normal circumstances, they will participate in third place Big smash hits It’s out of season. As for women, the most surprising case is that of Arina Sabalenkanumber five in the world, in addition to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (14) Belarusian Victoria Lazarenko (16).

The ATP and WTA They did not stop players from these countries and only forced them to play with the neutral flag and without their country symbols. However, the British government wants to go a step further.

“I’ve had several meetings with different sporting bodies to discuss possible sanctions and bans on individual athletes.“, He said Nigel HuddlestonBritish Sports Minister.

ATP Miami 🎾1⃣ Medvedev, one win away from regaining first place after beating Proxby 03/29/2022 at 19:35

Henin: “If Medvedev had better control of his emotions, he could have won Australia”

“We asked these bodies that if Russian and Belarusian athletes want to participate in competitions in the UK, they must be independent and neutral. truly. We want it to be done in a written statement, that they do not receive money from President Putin, nor from Russia or Belarus. They will not make any supportive comments to either Putin, Russia or BelarusHuddleston has been added.

I don’t know what will happen to Wimbledon. Everyone knows what’s going on and of course it’s impossible to ignore. I’ve always said that everyone has different opinions about what’s going on in the world. And I’ve always said I’m for peace“. Huddleston himself Already commented on this possibility in mid-March . Medvedev does not know what will happen and responded this way a few days ago: ““.