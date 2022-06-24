Wimbledon Draw: Otte vs Gojowczyk – Kerber vs Mladenovic

Former tournament winner Angelique Kerber meets doubles specialist Kristina Mladenovic in the first round of Wimbledon. Serena Williams also deals with a Frenchwoman on her eagerly awaited return: the 40-year-old plays against the world number 113. Harmony Tan. Williams played her last singles match a year ago at the All England Club.

The guys begin with a German duel: Oscar Otti, in the absence of the injured Olympic champion Alexander Zverev of Germany first at Wimbledon, meets Peter Jojowczyk.

Kerber (#15) and Otte (#32) are the only German seeded pros in classic turf in southwest London.

Perhaps the most difficult task from the German point of view was Jan-Lennard Struve. The longtime Davis Cup player plays against young superstar Carlos Alcaraz (Spain/No.5) in the first round.

A total of 13 German players (6 women and 7 men) at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon: the draw in an overview

ladies

Angelique Kerber (Kel / No. 15) – Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Andrea Petkovic (Darmstadt) – Victoria Golubek (Switzerland)

Julie Niemeyer (Dortmund) – Wang Xiu (China)

Tatjana Maria (Bad Solgau) – Astra Sharma (Australia)

Tamara Korbach (Hamburg) – Heather Watson (Great Britain)

Nastasia Schunk (Ludwigshafen) – Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

Men’s

Oscar Otti (Cologne / No. 32) – Peter Gojowczyk (Munich)

Jan-Lennard Struve (Warstein) – Carlos Alcaraz (Spain / No. 5)

Daniel Altmaier (Kampen) – Michael Ymir (Sweden)

Dominic Kupfer (Fortwangen) vs Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia)

Nicolas Kuhn (Ludwigshafen) – Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Maximilian Martier (Nuremberg) – Aljaz Beden (Slovenia)