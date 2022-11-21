Williot falters with Sweden and Larsson misses the date against Finland

While Aidoo, Luca de la Torre and Orbelin are at the World Cup in Qatar, Williot Swedberg and Jørgen Strand Larsen, also Celtic, have focused on the Sweden Under-19s and Norway respectively. Another Vigo international, Gabri Veiga, has returned to Vigo after making his debut for the Spanish under-21 team at La Cartuja.

Willio, who barely played with him Celtic (He made his league debut in Carvalhole’s debut and started in the cup), and took advantage of his stay with the Swedish national team to add minutes of competition and score goals, such as the one he achieved on Sunday against Kosovo, a match that ended with victories for the Scandinavian countries (3-0) .

Larsen, as was the case with Celta in Vallekas, missed the friendly match against Finland due to illness. The young Norwegian striker even left the Norway camp after playing seventy minutes as a starter against Ireland.

Both players will have to return to Vigo this weekend to join the training sessions Carvalhal has planned starting November 28 to prepare for the cup match against Guernica. A week later, the Celtics will receive stories To Seville to celebrate the fifteenth day of La Liga.