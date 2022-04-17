Williams wore a darker color in Australia for weight reasons

Without warning, the Williams FW 44 It arrived after a slight modification in the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, the Australian Grand Prix. The main reason for this change is that the British team continues to strive for more performance and thus reduce the weight of the car.

Dave Robson, Director of Performance for WilliamsHe explained the introduction of black in different areas of the car: “Of course you always strive to make the car lighter. The paint plays a role in reducing the weight of the car.”

or more radically as Williams did; Leave unpainted areas directly. FW44 hit the tarmac Albert Park With some areas without coating, directly with the carbon fiber outer layer exposed.

“It’s a very tough job to get these cars under the weight limit. We’ll keep working on that, because we have no idea where we’re going to compare to other teams on the weight gain issue. It’s hard to say.”

Weight isn’t Williams’ only flaw in 2022 F1

It’s easy to spot another Williams deficit, according to Alex Albon: “Our weakness at the moment is mostly slow cornering. It looks like the big teams are a little ahead of the rest. And we have to focus on that, because so far we’ve had problems in the slow areas and especially when braking.”

Albon said the Williams FW44 “feels good” only in medium- and fast-speed turns. “Based on GPS data only, I’d say we’re average. Our car is also very efficient in terms of towing. And we’re fast on the straights.”

To align all this, updates will be used which, according to Albon, should be available “soon”. “We want to improve the balance with this,” he explains. “But we’re not talking about a fundamental problem here or there. We just have to make things better overall.”

According to Robson, the balance issue is a recurring theme for Williams: “We’ve made progress and I think we’re starting to be quite competitive with the chassis and fitting and generally getting the car in the right window.

“Aside from that, we just need more downforce to raise the tire temperature. A lot of what we knew up until now is no longer relevant and you’ll have to reconsider,” said the Grove team technician.

Robson admitted that they focus primarily on the lower body, “for a more efficient thrust,” as he puts it. “If we can increase the downforce a little bit without creating more drag, that would be ideal.”

Should Williams reconsider the 2022 F1 car concept?

Despite the obvious problems, Williams wants to stick to his current concept, at least thinking about 2022: “Of course you have to keep an open mind, but for now I think our concept is a perfect fit. And we have room to improve it even more.”

The big difficulty when it comes to modernizing the single seats in 2022 lies in the new budget limit, for which they are forced to think things over more than before: “Should I spend money on new parts? Better to wait a little longer for development than before . “In a wind tunnel and save money?

Dave Robson concluded, “It’s a really difficult decision because whether it’s right or wrong also depends on what the opponents are doing at the time. So it’s kind of a game, it’s fun and challenging at the same time.”