Williams says an emotional goodbye – the back door is open | sports news

After her emotional farewell with wet eyes and a heavy heart, Serena Williams just wanted to let her go.

“I think I’m definitely going to do karaoke tomorrow,” the sports icon said of her plans for day one as a presumed tennis retiree. If you actually picked up the mic, Tina Turner’s hit song “The Best” was definitely on the playlist.

Recommended editorial content At this point, we provide more external information about the article. With one click you can view and hide them again. If you view external content, you agree that personal data may be transferred to third-party platforms.

You can find more information about this in our data protection declaration.

With this greenery, the 40-year-old American bid farewell to the big tennis stage on Saturday. It wasn’t just a choice of songs that perfectly aligned with what might be the last game of what many would consider the greatest tennis player in history: a nightly session at the US Open in New York, 24,000 cheering fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium, millions of banned TV viewers, a dramatic cycle – And one in more than three hours of not giving up on Serena Williams. This is exactly what the 23-time Grand Slam winner wants us to remember.

“I’m such a fighter,” said the 40-year-old after 5:7, 7:6, 1:6 against Australian Ajla Tomljanovi? proud. “I feel really given and still give to tennis. The different look, the winning grip, the crazy intensity.” She was “so thankful that I had these moments, because I’m Serena.”

thanks in tears

Those sentences from the press conference were a clear “goodbye,” just like thanking them on the field. The American thanked her family in tears, especially her sister Venus, with whom she was knocked out of the tournament twice the night before. However, after 24 years, 81 majors and a number of ups and downs, she still wants to keep a small back door open for a comeback.

I don’t think so, but you never know,” Williams, who is looking forward to the Australian Open at the start of next year, said with a smile. Now she’s ready to be “a mother, to be another Serena.” Ahead of her is a bright future.

Many celebrities have paid the utmost respect to Williams. Michelle Obama, for example, tweeted: “I’m so proud of you my friend.” For golf star Tiger Woods, Williams is “literally the greatest on and off the court,” three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber wrote to her longtime rival: “She changed the game of tennis forever.”

heart fighter convinced

At the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title at the age of 17 in 1999, Williams made one last attempt to set the record for Australian Margaret Court (24 Grand Slam victories). Hardly any exercise in the game, he slipped to 605th place in the rankings – but Williams defied low expectations. Sometimes she played in Flushing Meadows Park like she was in the best of times. “I am so sorry, I love her as much as I love you all,” said Tomljanovy. Next on the pitch mic: “She’s the greatest of all time.”

But even the greatest have to step down at some point. Williams said the tears in her eyes wouldn’t come from sadness, but rather were more “tears of joy.” But she did not know for sure herself.