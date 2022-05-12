Will special guests be there? the decision

We are preparing to experience the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, before the important date of Saturday 14th. Who will be the special guests of the evening? After the Covid case comes the final answer

The first semi-final ofEurovision Song Contestwhich aired on Tuesday, gave audiences a first taste of the musical event that sparked the party olympico Turin. We are now preparing to experience a second, equally exciting, evening of music and entertainment.

The last of them will perform live on rai 1 eighteen countries Who will play a place in the final Saturday 14. The most voted countries will join the Big Five (Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom) and the ten countries that passed during the first semi-final. There will be moments of great show, like the one that will witness the heroes Excellent Guests from the evening.

The El Volo Affair: Will There Be Tenors? After the Covid case comes the official response

Parallel to competition, stageEurovision Song Contest He’s getting ready to welcome some too special guests whose existence remained, however, in doubt to the end. The second semi-finalists were announced as special guests, the three tenor de FlightWho returned after participating in the 2015 event to the stage to sing “great love“.

In the last few hours, one of the members of the trio, Gianluca Ginobelit turns out that Positive for Covid This will prevent him from attending the PalaOlimpico stage. But this news did not hinder the guest, which is what will happen anyway. Like? Thanks to technology. Ginoble will already be virtual connection His picture will be displayed next to Piero Baron And Ignazio Pochetto through augmented reality. The three clips will engage the audience by performing with the well-known song, a new version of which has been published on digital platforms.

The surprises are not over, in the second semi-final also two conductors, Laura Busini And Micawill delight the audience with an unmissable duet.