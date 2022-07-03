Wilhelm Restaurant opens – gourmet worlds

Heede’s Kanne Group has opened the full “Wilhelm Alexander” gastronomy concept at the Humboldt Forum in Berlin. While ‘Alexander’ opened at the end of April, casual fine dining restaurant ‘Wilhelm’ is now following suit. Based on the travel activities of its famous name, the Humboldt Brothers, Alexander offers a cosmopolitan concept and eclectic German-French Wilhelm cuisine.

Located in the northeast of the Humboldt Forum between Schlueterhof and the Spree side, “Deli Alexander” and “Restaurant Wilhelm” has the largest outdoor gastronomy at the Humboldt Forum. During their stay, guests can admire the Baroque sculptures of Schleutter, the eastern city center or Berlin Cathedral.

The concept is divided into two interconnected sites built in close collaboration with the Humboldt Forum: the internationally oriented ‘Deli Alexander’ and the casual fine dining concept ‘Restaurant Wilhelm’ with German-French cuisine. A two-way interaction that is attractive to a wide range of target groups and events and enriches the presentation at the Humboldt Forum in the long term.

Become in charge of the kitchen Fabian Fiedler who worked at the *** Restaurant Aqua (Chef Pârtissier) at the Ritz Carlton in Wolfsburg and at the Restaurant Haerlin at the Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg. Responsible for conceptual orientation is a multi-award winning Patrick Garroswho made a name for himself at least because of his presidency of the German Bocuse D’Or and his written publications with Eckart Witzigmann.

At Deli Alexander, guests can experience the concept of “Bread & Bowls” on 110 indoor and nearly 200 outdoor seats with views of Berlin Cathedral and the Spree – select dishes that gather inspiration from different continents. Under the motto “Not just mainstream, but lots of new stuff,” Deli Alexander celebrates the cultures of Europe, North and South America, Australia and Asia and is thus a meeting point for museum guests and groups to wrap up a visit with culinary masterpieces, pasta dishes for under ten euros and coffee. Ice cream and cake shows are also possible for short visits.

At Restaurant Wilhelm, a rich culinary history is celebrated with a casual fine dining concept, which is based on the Humboldt period in Paris, but also has local influences from Berlin. The restaurant has a total of 90 indoor seats and about 100 outdoor seats in the Schlueterhof. High-quality German-French cuisine, with regularly changing dishes, is based on the various exhibitions in the museum itself as well as on regional and seasonal options.

The menu offers several classics such as Niçoise salad (14€), Königsberger Klopse (17€) or sole (28€). The wine list is also based on the German-French region and offers wine by the glass for less than eight euros and a Louis Roederer Collection champagne by the glass (0.1) for 12 euros.

The private interior design, which includes lots of green and warm wood tones as well as special elements such as golden palm fronds, was done by the interior department of the family business Kanne Group, under the supervision of Irene Kanne.

In addition to the classic use for restaurant guests, the “Wilhelm-Alexander” site is especially suitable for occasions. With the inclusion of large outdoor spaces and smaller individual conference rooms, there are endless possibilities for Christmas parties, co-op events, or special celebrations.

The Humboldt Forum is a new place for culture and science in central Berlin, between Alexanderplatz and Brandenburg Gate and near Museum Island. Architecturally speaking, the Humboldt Forum thrives on the contrast between contemporary elements and the reconstructed Baroque facades of the Berlin Palace. These discontinuities persist in history and architecture within – connectivity differences form the software core of the Humboldt Forum.

The two sites are also directly integrated into the exhibition concept of the Humboldt Forum: Three of the 35 monuments at the Humboldt Forum, which are used to celebrate important events and aspects of the site’s history, are in the “Wilhelm Alexander” buildings, see above Kitchen utensils and dishes from the Palace of Berlin and the Palace of the Republic as well as Wall reliefs made of Meissen faience, which were originally also lit up in a restaurant in the Palace of the Republic.

Of course, the Humboldt Forum’s sustainability criteria are also met when it comes to “provided” dishes: both locations participate in the Recup program and therefore actively contribute to the reduction of disposable waste.

Wilhelm opening times:

Daily from 11am to 6pm, closed on Tuesdays.

Alexander working hours:

From Thursday to Sunday from 6 pm to 11 pm