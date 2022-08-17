Widely. A herd of cows invades a beach in the United Kingdom

UK: Who said that only people can use beaches to enjoy the sun, sand and sea for a while? Recently Made Widely news about A herd of cows invaded a beach in the United Kingdom.

The whole world is starting to feel the damage of global warming, as a few countries have done high temperatures It has never been seen before, so it is only natural that now more than ever before many people seek to have a good time at the beach, and this is not only for humans, but also for other animals.

According to what was announced The New York PostWhen a group of visitors were enjoying the benefits of a beach in the UK, suddenly a herd of cows arrived at the tourist area who seemed to be in no good mood.

The cattle did not think twice about taking over the whole area ignoring the presence of people, trying to choose the best area to make it good. sunbathe.

Having settled comfortably in the place and spending some time in the sunshine, the cows are later seen going to the sea to be able to eat fresh and salty food to retreatWhile those who were there settled on the nearby rocks to witness the unusual sight.

In an interview with NYP, one of the folks at the sea destination, Jackie Holden, mentioned what she experienced when she saw the group made up of 24 lying cows Completely and comfortably british beachwhile they were taking direct solar energy.

I went there yesterday and they were still on the beach. I think they felt at home there.”

Similarly, the woman indicated that while she decided to watch the scene from a distance, there were other bathers who decided to sunbathe with the cows and there were children swimming with the herd.

We recommend you to read:

“There were people sunbathing with them yesterday … children swimming among them,” Holden said.