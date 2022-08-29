Wi-Fi slow? So you can clean the router to navigate faster

A router is a major electronic device in our home, which is why it is so important that we always keep it in the best possible condition. If it’s running slow or like it shouldn’t, we can have connectivity issues on our computers, which is clearly not something that any of us want. So we present to you in this article Some cleaning tips So you always keep your router as clean as possible.
Really these tips It will be used to clean any other electronic devicebut it is important to bring them together because poor cleaning of our equipment can cause it to break or one of its components to stop working as it should.
Tips for your router to work well
Before moving on to how to clean your router, it is important to salvage some basic tips that we must keep in mind so that our devices always work in the best possible way. These tips will help you especially on these dates, when it is still very hot, and this is not suitable for electronic devices. Follow these tips and you will be sure that your router does not suffer from “heatstroke”:
- It is very important not to cover your router. You can hide it so that it is not visible, always allowing the ventilation grilles of the device to be clear enough that it can be cooled properly.
- Ideally, the team should be in a high position With no objects nearby that could block these openings.
- Do not place too many electronic devices near the routerBecause these, by generating heat, will keep your router at a higher temperature than if it were without these devices nearby.
How to properly clean the router
As with any other electronic device, Routers must always be very clean to function properly. This may seem insignificant, but a dirty router can cause your connection to run slower than expected or lead to annoying disconnections. For this reason, you should always keep it as clean as possible and that is why it is important that you always do so by following some very specific steps to avoid possible damage to the device.
as we say, These are the steps you should follow to properly clean your router and avoid damaging it.:
- The first thing you should do in all cases is Unplug your device from power. This is common with all electronic devices, as it is a very common mistake to clean them while they are connected. It is also important that we disconnect all the cables that we connected to it at that moment, and wait a few seconds for the device to cool down.
- To clean it, you should not use any rags or soiled clothes in the house. The ideal will always be to use Microfiber cloth or other non-residue clothAnd always with this dry and clean. You can choose if you want to dampen the cloth slightly with some special liquid for cleaning electronic devices, although it is not a requirement that you meet either a yes or a yes.
- Once you have prepared what is necessary to be able to clean your device, you can start removing all the dust on the surface of the device. We never recommend opening the router to clean the insideYou can cause irreparable harm if you do not have the proper knowledge to do so. All the dust that we remove from the device will reduce the likelihood of it overheating, which, as you surely know, is very harmful to electronic devices.
- Just as dust builds up on the surface of the device, it can also get to the router connectors. Having dust on the connectors isn’t good for its operation either, but getting to it to clean it is a bit more complicated. So, Ideally, use a soft brush such as a toothbrush..
- Once your device is clean (and dry, if you used a damp cloth) It’s time to reconnect our devices as they were and run it.
Subtly charming zombie buff. Amateur analyst. Proud tvaholic. Beer fanatic. Web expert. Evil troublemaker. Passionate internet maven. Gamer. Food evangelist.