The coach had problems with his visa because he had visited Iran three times, a country the United States considers an enemy.

Xavi Hernandez faced a perplexing bureaucratic problem Before the start of Barcelona in the United States. The Barcelona coach was unable to travel with the expedition due to a visa issue.

Why Xavi Hernández couldn’t travel to the US not on the bench at Inter Miami vs. Barcelona

Xavi has been trying to resolve this situation since last weekend when he was unable to board the plane with the rest of the expedition. The problem is that the United States He was not given the green light for his entry visa to the country because in his time as a player with Al Sadd he had to travel to Iran three times.A country that the United States considers an enemy.

Since the situation has not been resolved, the coach will not be able to lead Barcelona in their first friendly match on American soil In the match that takes place at dawn on Wednesday against Inter Miami. The coach and club hope to resolve the situation and travel to coach and lead the team The remaining three games are in the United StatesEl Clásico against Real Madrid, the duel against Juventus and the last match against the New York Red Bulls.

So far, Xavi’s coaching staff, led by his brother Oscar, has been in charge of pre-season training and he will have to lead the team into their match in Miami.