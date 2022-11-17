Why the United States will have a “divided government” after the Republican victory in the House of Representatives and what impact it could have

In the United States, each House can initiate a legislative process.

The United States will have a “divided government” starting in January.

The term refers to a situation where one or both houses of Congress are controlled by a party other than the current president, currently Democrat Joe Biden.

The control that the Republican Party achieved over the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, according to forecasts issued on Wednesday evening, means that the United States will have a government of this type when the new representatives take office.

Divided governments have been very common since the 1970s, the most recent it was given During the last two years of Donald Trump’s presidencywhen the Democrats controlled the House of Representatives in Congress.

