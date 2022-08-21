Why the mobile battery should not be charged to 100%

So, while battery capacity inevitably decreases over time, there are things we can do to extend battery life Battery and mobile phone life extended . Among them, surely, is Do not recharge it to the full , or what is the same; We must prevent your payload from reaching 100%.

Here is something to pay attention to. Although a large number of cell phones already offer fast charging, the lack of replaceable batteries means that the lithium-ion cells in our phones will eventually age and deteriorate.

which is that this type of device is getting smarter, and also about what it should do right with its battery, recharge it and above all, Its useful life . That is why it is always recommended that when charging a mobile phone, it is always done with maximum guarantees. Among them, special care is taken How do we recharge it?

It is better to download in short periods

As such, charging a mobile phone to 100% is not always recommended, be it from 0% or any other higher percentage. Like everything, it is true that nothing will happen to do this intermittently, but we warn you that your battery health may be affected negatively affected If this is constant.

In this sense, batteries are a weakness of all smartphones: They can be pressuredamong other reasons, by charging it for too long, which will at some point affect us to find that it asks us to charge it more often.

The best recommendation is that it is better to download in short periods, since it provides us with sufficient battery level and will be less harmful. This can mostly be because the battery performance loss is less at an average charge level, such as 40%.

It is also important to know that the lithium-ion batteries in current cell phones They have no memory effect They had batteries from old phones. Today, such devices allow to carry out a full charge of 100% even when the battery is not fully discharged, without affecting its short or long-term duration.

The higher the wear, the lower the autonomy

The negative comes from what happens at the physical level in batteries as they are being recharged, where the movement and accumulation of electrons are major factors for battery degradation. This is why lithium batteries for cell phones will always wear out, because that is their nature. And the more you wear them, It will offer less independence.

Even knowing that it is impossible to use a mobile phone without consuming charging cycles does not mean that we can do nothing to stop this deterioration. If instead of consuming an entire charge cycle once, we consume it with different charges, we will manufacture the battery It ends up extending its useful life.

We also say this to their chargers. Because the ones currently in use (as opposed to what could have happened in the past) Stop charging When they detect that the battery is already charged, so it does not overheat. However, the battery may remain at a higher temperature when the mobile phone is connected to the power, so it is preferable to disconnect it when the process is finished. Here are some keys: