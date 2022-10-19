Why MotoGP in Australia in October

MotoGP is back in Australia for the first time since 2019. And as in the previous several years, Phillip Island was driven in October. This caused discussions.

Quite a few experts are of the opinion that the race should be held early in the season, because the weather will be better in late Australian summer.

Last weekend was also affected by the weather. Parts of the track were flooded on Thursday and it was impossible to drive. It also rained on Friday and Sunday morning.

Overall, the important courses and the three races were dry. However, it was cold all weekend, and the temperature was below 20 degrees Celsius. Drivers had to carefully warm up the tires and brakes.

However, going forward, nothing will change on the October date of the MotoGP motorcycles. This is also due to Formula 1. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) organizes Formula 1 in Albert Park in Melbourne and the MotoGP World Championships on Phillip Island.

In June, AGPC signed a new contract with Formula 1 promoter Liberty Media, which runs until 2035.

“MotoGP made Qatar the first race…”

Part of the contract is that Melbourne must always be one of the first three races of the season and at least five times in the season opener.

In principle, Formula 1 is sure to drive in Australia in March or April for the next 13 years. At the same time, the AGPC has categorically ruled out for years that the main events of Formula 1 and MotoGP will take place together.

“Qatar is the first MotoGP, so January or February is out of the question,” AGPC CEO Andrew Westacott told Motorsport.com. As an exception, Qatar 2023 is not the season opener because the pit buildings are being extensively renovated.

“We have F1 at the start of the year and we need a break in our organisation,” Westacott said of the situation in Australia. “We also have to think about infrastructure, suppliers, and so on.”

“The timing of the MotoGP is this period. We are very happy with that and so is our role. The weather in March or April is no different from October. On Phillip Island, the weather changes several times a week.”

“Okay, of course you could say the last weekend of October is better than the first weekend of September. But I think this slot goes well with the traditional end of the season. We have outdoor races. From here you go to Malaysia and then to Valencia. This is working fine.”