Why is WiFi signal slow and how to improve it

You have a good connection WIFI At home is essential these days. With the increase in activities at home, the presence of a A strong and stable signal is a must for work, study or just leisure.

However, since almost all modern devices require internet connection, this can happen WiFi signal is not that strong As advertised by service providers. s The reasons could be many.

Check your network status and connection to your provider

Before starting to find out the reasons for the slow WiFi signal, we advise you to follow these two simple steps:

in the first place, Do not rely on a smartphone or tablet to test WiFi speed. These types of devices do not measure the signal accurately, so we recommend taking the test from a desktop or laptop computer. This way you can rule out any major problem with your provider or modem.

Sometimes misleading WiFi speeds: It depends on the technical capabilities of the hardware (of your modem or your computer) and the service you contract with may be more than what you already have on your hardware. This is why we recommend before signing up that you consult with your service provider’s technician to confirm that you can get the speed they are promoting.

Old router affects WiFi speed

a Router For more than ten years This may be the reason for your low speed WiFi signal. Also, if your provider has not refurbished the WiFi router built into the router/cable modem combo for a long time, then this is most likely the reason. Check with them if it’s not time to change it.

also, If you have new equipment – Smartphones, Smart TV, Latest Generation of Laptops, New Smartphones, New Smart TV, etc.- Does it make sense to upgrade the router Because pairing newer devices with older devices can harm WiFi performance.

Router location optimization

The only thing worse than an old WiFi router is having it in a file Hidden place and bad location. It makes sense: if you need a good signal in the living room, in a room you use as an office or office, or in the bedroom, Do not install the modem/router in the kitchen or laundry room.

Move the router from its place It’s a good idea to improve the WiFi signal. for your new site avoid putting itShelves with books, mirrors, fish tanks, too close to the TV, metal decorations, large appliances such as washing machines or refrigerators, next to exposed bricks or concrete walls or too close to the floor

Control the number of devices connected to the network

One of the biggest benefits of new WiFi gadgets is not only the speed improvement that comes with each new generation, but also the overall increase in power and performance. How many devices can a WiFi router handle.

It is important to note that this is the number of connected devices and Not the number of users to focus on. Many devices, even if not in use, increase the load on the broadband and can saturate the signal and affect its speed.

Do the math: If you count the computers, tablet, smartphones, consoles, streaming devices, smart TVs, and other devices that are usually part of a modern home, you’ll find that the list can exceed the capacity of older routers and modems.

Pay attention to WiFi extenders: they increase the range, but reduce the speed

Many times, usually in large houses, a expanded Solves the problem of weak signal. However, these devices have a problem: It slows down your Wi-Fi.

While it is true that its function is to extend the reach of your network, They can cause network congestion, latency, and reduced speed.

To rule out your WiFi extender as the reason for the slow speed, please unplug it for a while. So you can check the status of your network, without interference, directly from the device to the main modem. If performance improves, two problems are likely:

Your extender may be misconfigured The additional coverage provided by the extender and all the additional devices you have added to the network may overwhelm the main router

Check the frequency of the devices that connect to your WiFI network

Perhaps the most technical reason and the most difficult solution. WiFi channel congestion occurs when multiple devices use the same frequency, or ducts, in the same airspace. If your neighbor configures a WiFi router similar to yours, and you live near your router so that it broadcasts to their living space and vice versa, it could negatively affect your network.

To fix this, you’ll need to determine which channels are the most crowded and refer to your router’s documentation to switch to less crowded channels.

Another option is to set up a mesh network or Network.

Mesh Wi-Fi networks

The Networks WIFI network or network (also known as these methods) They are commonly used in very large spaces such as hotels, offices or restaurants. As families add connected devices, these networks have also reached the home world.

What is it exactly? that it A network in which there is a router (base) and many access points known as satellites or nodes. Now, how is it different from WiFi with repeaters? In this case, Multiple access points not only connect to the central station, but also communicate with each other, with the same identification name and password. This does not happen in the “traditional” network where all devices only point to the router.