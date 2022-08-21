Why is there no perfect voting system

Admittedly, it was difficult for me to choose a party in the last federal election. Politics has many aspects that go beyond just electoral platforms and party affiliations. Much also depends on the personalities of politicians and on unexpected events, such as environmental disasters or wars. So mathematical knowledge is not really helpful when voting. On the other hand, mathematics can help when working on a voting system that reflects the individual preferences of the population as appropriately as possible in the outcome of the group. But this is not so easy.

The American economist Kenneth Arrow (1921-2017) was already working on it In a doctoral thesisThat appeared in 1951 with this problem. Contrary to what we are accustomed to in political elections, however, he was looking at a system in which you only check a box, but a system in which you place a complete rating: Have you never wanted to rank parties in order of preference? Party B is your favourite, followed immediately by Party D – you don’t like Party A at all and so you push it to the last place. Arrow asked himself how this information was used to make the selection of the most appropriate combination possible. He is considered one of the founders of social choice theory, which earned him the 1972 Nobel Prize in Economics.

To illustrate why the task is so difficult, one can use five reasonable examples to evaluate one and the same choice. Imagine five parties (A, B, C, D, E) elected by 55 people. These give an order and at first they seem quite similar in their preferences: although there are 5 in theory! = 120 ways to arrange the five parties, 55 votes in this example are broken down into only six orders: