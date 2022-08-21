Why is there no perfect voting system

Admittedly, it was difficult for me to choose a party in the last federal election. Politics has many aspects that go beyond just electoral platforms and party affiliations. Much also depends on the personalities of politicians and on unexpected events, such as environmental disasters or wars. So mathematical knowledge is not really helpful when voting. On the other hand, mathematics can help when working on a voting system that reflects the individual preferences of the population as appropriately as possible in the outcome of the group. But this is not so easy.

