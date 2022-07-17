Why is the router light blinking?

Have you ever had a router light flashing? Or is he doing it intensely? It is true that we rely a lot on this device, although we generally do not pay attention to it until we have connection problems. Thus, as a way for the router to communicate with us, it does so through Status lights. But what will happen if it does not stop?
The router indicates its status with its lights
Routers are our gateway to the Internet. Its stability is key when it comes to being able to enjoy Good call quality every day. However, there are times when Problems arise In them it can leave us without a connection for a long time or the network at home is slower than usual.
As such, the way to communicate the situation in which the router is going is through the light, but it may happen that it blinks a little or even more intensely. Each factory includes different lights with different functions. Even some modern routers have gone through a bit led lights backwards to avoid being disturbed by flashing forward. But what does each light mean when it blinks or changes color?
What are the causes of flickering?
it’s more; Depending on which router we have, we usually find a light that indicates the status of the Internet or optical fibers. In the Orange Livebox, these lights are separate, and will indicate different things. For example, fiber light tells us that there is or not fiber signal.
But it can also happen due to different situations that will tell us whether we should (or should not) worry about the potential problem. It does this to indicate food and activity From the line, status and activity of connections to our computer, either by Ethernet or wirelessly.
According to the condition of these lights, you The connection will be stable or not. Additionally, you can also see what type of connections you have enabled. For example, they provide information about the frequencies we use or the cables we have connected directly to the router.
In each WiFi device there are several lights. There is no standard form, but some call these lights while others use icons and stickers. On the other hand, not everyone has the same amount of them, although there are always some. These are the reasons why the router light is flashing In each of its functions.
- Energy. If the router has power and is turned on, it will remain solid, usually green. Usually this is the same on all models.
- LAN. If it lights up, it indicates that you are connecting a computer using an Ethernet network cable. If it’s blinking, it means it’s transferring data, assuming it’s not always the data that gets fixed. Their number can vary, from one for each Ethernet port, one for all, and even none.
- WIFI. If it works, it indicates that the WiFi network is active. If it blinks, it will indicate that it is transferring data, although it can vary from one per WiFi band or just one.
- Internet. In this case, if the light is steady, this means that the connection has been established correctly. On the other hand, if this light flashes on the router, it will indicate that data is being transferred between the router and the network.
- WPS. By indicating that it is connected without having to enter a password, it will tell us that it is active when the light is fixed. Then, if it blinks, it means that it is passing our Wi-Fi password to another device for setup.
- phone. Although it is less frequent, it is possible to have a landline phone connected to the router. This can start flashing when we are talking on the phone, while if it is fixed it means it is active; On the other hand, if the light is red or does not turn on, it will tell us that there is a problem with the phone line.
