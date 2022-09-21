Why is Queen Letizia leaving the UK before the appointed time?

Why is Queen Letizia leaving the UK before the appointed time?

yesterday , Queen Letizia He had to leave the UK a few days earlier than planned due to pressing issues on his agenda

The King and Queen arrived last Sunday afternoon to attend the funeral chapel of Queen Elizabeth II, and then attend the reception organized by King Charles III, which was held at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday morning, the state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. At this event, for the first time since winter 2020, we were able to see the King and Queen Don Felipe and Dona Letizia together To King Emeritus Juan Carlos And Donna Sophia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.