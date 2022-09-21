Why is Queen Letizia leaving the UK before the appointed time?

yesterday , Queen Letizia He had to leave the UK a few days earlier than planned due to pressing issues on his agenda

The King and Queen arrived last Sunday afternoon to attend the funeral chapel of Queen Elizabeth II, and then attend the reception organized by King Charles III, which was held at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday morning, the state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey. At this event, for the first time since winter 2020, we were able to see the King and Queen Don Felipe and Dona Letizia together To King Emeritus Juan Carlos And Donna Sophia.

King Felipe with Queen Letizia. (Twitter)

It later became known that King Charles III had invited members of the various royal houses to a second religious service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. call that Queen Letizia It cannot be accepted due to logistical problems.

Queen Letizia She has decided to be present at a meeting with mental health experts at UNICEF and will hold a meeting with youth leaders involved in mental health initiatives, all within the framework of the High-level Week of the United Nations General Assembly and the Secretary-General’s Summit. In order to transform education.

Letizia Ortiz exposing. (Twitter)

inseparable

Next to Queen Letizia It was possible to see her hairstylist, Luz Valero, who would apparently accompany her on her trip to New York and who was with her these days in London.

Donna Letizia and Luz Valero. (Twitter)

Luz met Dona Letizia during her time as a journalist, and they struck up a friendship that goes beyond work: she has been caught at times by the paparazzi enjoying herself in the private room of the Theater Royal with the Queen.