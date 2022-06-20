Why forget keys, mobile phone, wallet, glasses or remote control?

Instagram: neurologohv

If you make an effort, you will surely be able to remember where the bed, TV, cabinets, or bathroom are, from a hotel that was only a few days ago many years ago. then, How can we forget where we left our glasses, wallet, cell phone, remote control or keys after just a few minutes?

The difference is that the first items, in the hotel example, are fixed in one place. nervous cells that works as a “GPS”And the They put it somewhere permanently and secure it in memory.

Instead, we make the things we carry with us jump from one point to another within the network that our neurons create as a spatial map, Which makes it more difficult to recover the last of all the sites we left out.

If we add to this difficulty in the spatial memory of portable objects that we do not pay attention when leaving the object, It is practically impossible for us to recover the data later.

Key points in favor of the memory of moving objects

– Tell yourself where you are leaving it, whispering about things and where: “I’ll leave the wallet in the glove compartment of the car.” It is another stimulus, auditory in this case, to associate it with memory. – when possible, Leave things in the same place. If it is inside a bag, then let it be a pocket intended for a certain thing. –The more your job is where you leave the object, the better. For example, the cups in the drawer of the bedside table, which he leaves before bed and takes out when he wakes up. -Try to save the location be glamorous. For example: Inside a red box on a piece of furniture in your hall.

Could it be a problem with memory rather than attention? Yes, but this is clearly an interest It is an essential cognitive function, which cannot be bypassed when the intent is to memorize. If it deviates we cannot save it, at least consciously.

Now, if you realize that you were focused when you left the body and have any doubts about whether your ability to retain or remember information has changed, you should get a neurological consultation in order to evaluate the symptoms of a possible non-physiological, but pathological process. Similarly, if you notice that your ability to maintain attention is not the same and you cannot find the reason why you are constantly losing focus.