Why fantasy football is the best thing in the NFL

• Fantasy football is its own sport in the US – with over 60 million active players

• The season with the NFL begins on September 8th and continues even before the end of the regular season

• Fictional teams get points for the performance of real players on their team

My love for fantasy football relates to the many questions that arise during the game. I used to try to get an advantage over my fellow players with the help of a variety of websites, data on Twitter, and ratings in every fantasy app. As an expert, colleagues Detty and Chris and I currently answer the most pressing questions from the community every Thursday during the season on our LOCKER ROOM podcast. We try to temper the imagination and help our listeners increase their chances of winning the league. many questions:

What will make the big jump in performance this season: David Montgomery or Nagy Harris? Can Christian McCaffrey return to full attack after two seasons of injuries? Is Tom Brady’s arm fading? W: Which new player will be on the field right away? Just to name a few current. Questions before a fictional draft are varied and usually cannot be answered on good grounds. None of us are close to the bands, so we rely on hand-picked US-based fantasy experts who get their information straight from the beat writers—journalists in the teams. During the season, the question often revolves around: Player A or Player B – who should I play?

The draft is crucial to the fantasy season

With most fantasy leagues completely remaking their teams pre-season, this late summer night is critical to how the season unfolds. In approximately 15 rounds, the participants in the league select their players one by one. Everyone who starts is randomly selected by the system. Whoever starts in the first round ends in the second – the so-called order of the snake. Experts have been arguing about the best option for years. I like the number six or seven a lot. The risk of a real big star getting injured or losing his fitness is not great and I can pick a second time relatively quickly and strengthen my squad with the guarantee of the second point. Others love the drama of first choice, or being able to pick twice in a row at the other end of the chain.

Teams that fail in the “realistic” NFL can compete for the top in the fantasy league

The fun continues all season. I shudder on Sunday at the Redzone Conference on DAZN because my players are energetic and cheering even though they are not on my favorite team. In the real NFL, teams can accumulate losses for years and see little light at the end of the tunnel. Fans of these teams can continue to feel positive about the sport if they are successful in their fantasy counterpart and can encourage other players. For me, fantasy football is ideal because of the NFL’s “one team wins everything” mentality to stay on the ball and enjoy game day. It complements the American Football media product and makes it an entertainment product for all fans of all times – not just for the winners. Anyone who wants to understand the NFL as a fan has to contend with the magic of fantasy.

Fantasy football complements the NFL football experience

By the way, there is nothing nicer than sleeping with a deficit on Sunday at midnight and then winning a duel with a good friend. Annoyances, discussions and dazzling moments are so cute! I am already looking forward to the coming months! Thank you Fantasy Football for being here.

By the way, since 1962. At that time, the co-owner of the Oakland Raiders, Bill Winkenbach, founded the “Professional Pigskin Oakland League” and drafted players from the NFL and his rival league with friends and awarded players points for their performance. So just like today.

