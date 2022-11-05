Why does the US accuse China of spying?

Giuseppe Gagliano’s article

On October 24, 2022, the US Department of Justice charged thirteen intelligence officers working for the People’s Republic of China with espionage.

Due to the importance of the case, a press conference will be organized by the United States Attorney and DirectorFBI. Subject: An indictment was announced for thirteen Chinese nationals accused of espionage in three cases that mix pressure, attempt to obstruct a federal investigation and attempted corruption.

In one such mission, four Chinese spies allegedly conducted a lengthy recruitment process in New Jersey between 2008 and 2018, trying to bribe American university professors who had access to Beijing’s limited and strategic information.

Under the guise of a university center set up for the occasion (the Institute of International Studies), Chinese agents in particular had begun bribing a former US federal agent by offering him flights to China in exchange for sensitive technological information.

These arrests highlight the role of US counterintelligence in fighting foreign interference on their soil. “The actions announced today are taking place against the background of the malicious activities of the government of the People’s Republic of China, including espionage, attempts to disrupt our judicial system, harassment of individuals, and ongoing efforts to steal sensitive US technologies,” the deputy attorney general said. United States General Lisa Monaco at the press conference on October 24, 2022.

Is this case of Beijing espionage a surprise? definitely. In 2014, the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Unit 61398 of the People’s Liberation Army in an economic cyber espionage case.

In 2018, Xu Yangun, an official of a foreign intelligence bureau in Jiangsu Province, was accused of attempting economic espionage. He will try to obtain information on General Electric Aviation and Safran, and bring experts and executives to China under the pretext of organizing university conferences. Arrested in Belgium and extradited, he will finally be sentenced in 2021 in the United States.

How do we explain this position on the part of China through a more comprehensive approach?

It was Nicholas Eftemiadis already underlined In the early 2000s, risky economic espionage operations became more widespread and more dangerous. In 2018, he presented his study of 274 documented cases of Chinese espionage around the world. After exploding in the number of attempts, he draws out three main lessons.

First, China operates through a network of government agencies, the military, public and private companies, individuals, and universities; This interconnected network ensures the enormous efficiency of Chinese maneuvers. On the other hand, the report notes that half of China’s efforts target the US military and space technologies, while a quarter of the operations target commercial interests. Finally, he found that the chances of China slowing down its initiatives are low, as it allows it to stimulate its economy, develop research and development, and project its military power.