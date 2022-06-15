Why do you prefer Colombian talent? Responsive job search portal

file image. People line up to apply for job searches in Bogotá, Colombia, May 31, 2019. REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez

Digital startups prefer certain characteristics of Colombian workers to strengthen their businesses. That was the conclusion of Lucas Martinez, co-founder of job search engine Talent.com, who moved part of his payroll to the country.

He came to this conclusion while looking to settle in a South American country. “In the beginning we were in Venezuela, before we got to Colombia, because when we started we had little money and we were looking for engineers. We can’t hire them in Montreal. There was a lot of inflation in Venezuela and they were looking for money, so it was easy to get engineers there. it went well”.

However, after a few years, the living conditions of its workers there became difficult: “there were blackouts, they had no water or many left the country.” So they decided to emigrate. “We’ve run several tests: we’ve hired people in Argentina, Colombia and Chile.”

This businessman loved many aspects of his Colombian workers. “The truth is They did better in Colombia: they were also culturally closer and showed much greater desire; I don’t know if it’s because of the country’s history of wanting to move forwardbut people are very passionate, very ambitious and want to work hard.”

In addition, he emphasized that the Colombian workers are highly qualified and talented. “In the US or Canada, they hire a lot of mid-level or high-level people. We like to hire very young people: technicians and people from universities. In Colombia there are people who leave universities, such as the National or Antioquia, people who can enter the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard in the United States. This is unknown in North America.

“We’ll look for that talent right when they leave university, so we can give them those opportunities they might not have locally,” Martinez said.

With the help of Procolombia, the government agency responsible for the promotion of Colombian exports, this digital company has set up its largest office in the country. “From there we have grown. We are now 230 employees here in Medellin, we have started hiring more people in other cities and we will double the workforce next year,” says one of its founders.

In addition to recruiting its employees, this site – the world’s fifth largest job search site – offers its services as a recruitment engine in the country. “Three months ago, we started selling here, in Colombia, to large and medium-sized companies from Bogotá. Our goal is to be number one in Latin America.”

The great Europeans and North Americans do not have this goal. Since our DNA is from here, we want to be number 1 in Latin America and focus a lot on the region.”

People face two problems when searching for jobs in the digital age. The first is to find the largest number of offers that fit the profile, because many of them are not visible to the naked eye on job portals. The other is to fill out forms over and over again, despite having an updated resume on file.

The first problem is dealt with directly by Talent.com, as it is a job aggregator: they search for vacancies directly on the company’s websites. “We do this in 79 countries, in 22 languages, and the people of Colombia who do all our computing,” Martinez says. Their promise to candidates is to find all available jobs in economics on their platform.

Unlike other portals, they do not receive money for advertising vacancies, but instead track offers available on all portals. Its business model is pay-per-click: “Jobs are already available, they are already on our website and companies can pay per click to receive candidates on their website and appear above searches.”

The second problem, according to the founder of this job search engine, will take a little longer to solve. “Companies rent different Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and they are all always asking for different users.” The way they address this problem is by partnering with those systems.

“Instead of the candidate having to fill out their applications over and over again – which wastes time and is very frustrating – they can do so directly from our website. Then, by contacting ATS, we send the application directly to the company website so that more and more can of candidates from applying directly instead of having 50 usernames that you never remember”, says the entrepreneur.

However, he asserts, it may take up to ten years to resolve this second inconvenience, because a series of manual integrations must be done with these systems.

