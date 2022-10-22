Why did Hu Jintao leave the meeting?

Is China delaying economic data for policy? 0:53

(CNN) – Former Chinese Supreme Leader Hu Jintao was unexpectedly removed from the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress on Saturday, in a moment disrupting what would normally be a highly-designed ceremony.

Hu, 79, was sitting in a commanding position at the front table of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, next to his successor, current leader Xi Jinping, when a staff member approached him, As shown in a video of the meeting.

He was still in his chair, and seemed to be talking briefly with the male employee, while the third highest leader in China, Li Zhanshu, who sat at his other side, put his hand on the chair behind Hu’s back.

Then it seemed that he was raised by the clerk, who grabbed his arm, while Kong Shaoxun, the head of the party secretariat, walked over. He briefly spoke with the two men while reluctant to leave.

Finally, Hu Jintao was escorted from his seat, one of them holding his arm, other members of the group sitting behind the head table watching the situation. The circumstances surrounding the departure is unclear.

On their way out, he is seen stopping and seems to be saying something to Shi. Then he patted Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder. Xi and Li both seemed to nod their heads. It is not clear what Shi said in response.

While he was still seated, there was a moment in the video where Shi seemed to put his hand on a document he was trying to reach to stop him from doing so.

At another point, after Hu Jintao got up to his feet and apparently scolded the two men before leaving, Li Zhanshu seemed to be trying to get up from his seat, but Wang Huning, a Politburo Standing Committee member sitting next to him, ordered him to sit back with a tug on his jacket.

He retired in 2013, and has experienced a deteriorating health in recent years.

Because of the opacity of Chinese elite politics, the party is unlikely to offer a public explanation for Hu’s sudden departure. The moment has not been reported in any Chinese media, nor is it discussed on Chinese social media, where public conversations are heavily restricted. But the video unleashed a storm of speculation outside.

In a report on Hu’s departure incident on Saturday, CNN’s broadcast in China was halted.

This came after more than 2,000 congressional delegates endorsed the new members of the Party’s Central Committee during a special session, and before summoning the delegates to ratify the party’s work report during an open session of members of the press.

The newly announced 205-member Central Committee did not include Li Keqiang and Standing Committee member Wang Yang, both of whom are Hu’s subjects. This means that neither will retain their seats at the party’s top decision-making body, even though they are 67 years old, one year below the unofficial retirement age. Xi, 69, is on the list of new members of the Central Committee.

The composition of the standing committee will be announced on Sunday, one day after the conclusion of the conference. Xi, who appears to have consolidated his power by eliminating rivals and reducing the continuing influence of the elderly, is expected to be reappointed as party chief.