Why are Israel and Australia participating in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Eurovision Finish his preparations for what he will have Edition 66 to be held in Pala Alpitor Turin (Italy). The event will see Israel, already veterans of the ceremony, and Australia in attendance. But Why do these countries participate in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Many viewers wonder why countries such as Israel or Australia participate in Eurovision. The festival is not only focused on the European continent. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) It is the body responsible for regulating program exchange, negotiating broadcasting rights and promoting Eurovision. Israel is a member of this organization, so it can participate in the festival, although it is not part of The “Big Five” such as Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Israel has claimed victory four times Since their debut in 1973. In 1978, they became champions with the song “A-ba-ni-ni” by Izhar Cohen and Albabeta. A year later, they triumph again thanks to ‘Hallelujah’ by Gali Atari & Milk and Honey. It took 19 years to win Eurovision again. In 1998, Dana International won the song “Diva”. The last victory was in 2018 with the song “Toy” sung by Neta.

Why is Australia part of the Eurovision Song Contest?

The case of Australia is different. Australians are not active members of the EBU. However, the peripheral state is an affiliated member and pays a fee within the organization. at 2015, debuted at the festival marking the 60th anniversary of the competitionHe was invited to it due to the uproar that the festival caused in the country. Australia has been broadcasting this contest for over 30 years.