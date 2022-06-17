Who will be the third opponent in the group to choose the union? This is how the last two open tickets to the World Cup are allocated

This week, the last two tickets for the World Cup in Qatar will be awarded, thus finally completing the field for participants. Among other things, the opponent of the third group for the selection of the Federation will finally be determined. Ads

In the first two play-off matches within 24 hours, the penultimate free place for the World Cup will be awarded. Qatar, Australia and Peru, the host country, will meet on Monday (8 pm CET) at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Peru played the fifth deciding game of the South American season, and Australia reached the so-called Intercontinental playoff thanks to goals from St Pauli Jackson Irvine and Eintracht Frankfurt's Aden Hrucic in a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates.

The winners of Group D will face defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D for the World Cup. For Peru and Australia, it represents their sixth World Cup participation.

The last open World Cup ticket will be awarded one day later. The winner of the match on Tuesday (20:00 CET) between New Zealand and Costa Rica will finally complete the World Cup kick-off and advance to Group E. Germany, Spain and Japan.

Costa Rica played against Germany once before in a summer fairy tale and maintained a 2-4 lead at the start of the 2006 World Cup. There was also a duel with New Zealand: in 1999 the German Football Association won the Confederations Cup. In Mexico 2-0.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the World Cup qualifiers in North and Central America and the Caribbean. New Zealand represent Oceania in the play-off at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, near Doha. In Costa Rica, the game starts at 12 noon, so public officials must have a very long lunch break to watch the game. This was announced by the President of the Central American state, Rodrigo Chavez, in a video message on social media.