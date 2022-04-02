WHO warns of increased susceptibility to a new variant of Covid-19

2022-04-02 09:34:12 / Radio Havana



The World Health Organization on Friday reported the discovery of a new micron variant, called XE, which could, so far, have greater transmissibility than the rest of the SARS-CoV-2 mutations, which cause Covid-19. According to the Health Authority, the XE mutation was first reported on January 19 in the UK, and it currently has more than 600 sequences.

“The World Health Organization continues to closely monitor and assess the public health risks associated with the recombinant variants, along with other SARS-CoV-2 variants,” he reported. In this regard, he clarified that XE is a mutation in the micronized variant of Covid-19, while clinical trials do not record differences in transmission and characteristics of the epidemic.

They denounced the 30th massacre in Colombia in 2022

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAS) on Friday denounced two new massacres that took place in Colombia, totaling 30 so far this year. The institute indicated, through its account on the social networking site Twitter, that the twenty-ninth massacre took place in the municipality of Cartagena in the province of Bolivar, in which at least three people were killed.

“In the Nuevo Paraiso district of Cartagena, three people were killed by killers riding a motorbike,” he said in a statement. Indybase identified the victims as Ernesto Archbold Torres, Ruth Ordonez Miranda and Harris Zuniga Boilo. With regard to massacre No. 30, the institute reported the killing of three people in the municipality of Oribe in the province of La Guajira.

Russia is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Friday that his country is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and European countries. “We support the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, and to all European countries,” the Russian Foreign Minister, after meeting with his Indian counterpart Subramanian Jaishankar, said at a press conference.

In this regard, Lavrov added: “Russia agrees with the documents adopted in the OSCE many years ago that proclaim the principle that no state should strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others.”

Mexico City cancels mandatory outdoor use of mask

The Mexico City government said Friday that the use of a sanitary mask in outdoor areas will be voluntary, but in spaces that do not have a large capacity and that physical distancing is respected. The measure was taken after more than nine weeks on a downward trend, with a recent report of 70 weekly Covid-19 infections in the city, the lowest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor of the city government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said there is a low level of risk in the Mexican capital, but they will continue to monitor the epidemic. According to official figures, the number of hospital admissions is as high as 195 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is half of the lowest reported admission rate at the end of 2021. “It is the lowest point of the epidemic and even the recommendation is to use no need to put Face masks outside.

Venezuela supports the adoption of a resolution against coercive measures at the United Nations

On Friday, Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Felix Plasencia, expressed his country’s support for the adoption of the resolution presented by the Non-Aligned Movement before the United Nations Human Rights Council on the impact of unilateral coercive measures. (UCM). The resolution submitted by the Non-Aligned Movement raised “the negative repercussions of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights.”

Within the framework of the forty-ninth session of the Council, the Venezuelan diplomat confirmed that the resolution was adopted by a large majority. The measure received 27 votes in favour, 14 against, and six abstentions.