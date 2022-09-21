WHO: Non-communicable diseases underestimated – The science

Geneva (dpa) – According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases are underappreciated worldwide. The World Health Organization states that every two seconds a person under the age of 70 dies from this disease in the world.

It’s known what to do about it, said Bent Mikkelsen, head of non-communicable diseases (NCD) at the World Health Organization in Geneva. “We just have to implement interventions everywhere.” This included reducing tobacco use, eating a healthy diet, decreasing alcohol intake, getting more exercise, and improving the air.

