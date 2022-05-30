Who is Paul, speaker of Nancy Pelosi’s husband?

Paul Pelosi is an American businessman and husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In addition to being the husband of Nancy Pelosi for over 50 years, he is also a successful venture capitalist.

Who is Paolo Pelosi?

Paul Francis Pelosi Sr. was born on April 15, 1940. He owns and operates Financial Leasing Services Inc, a San Francisco-based real estate advisory firm.

The 82-year-old was born in San Francisco, California and sits on the boards of several corporate and charitable foundations.

He holds a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University and studied at Harvard Business School.

Paul married Nancy on September 7, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland.

They have five children and nine grandchildren together.

How did Paul make millions?

It is unclear how much Paul’s fortune is, but in 2014 his wife reported assets between £34 million ($43.4 million) and £158 million ($202 million).

He runs a very successful California company called Financial Leasing Services, Inc.

He also invested in Russell Ranch LLC, a California real estate company that is said to have increased his fortune by £3.14 million ($4 million).

The couple owns a vineyard in California that is worth between £3.9 million ($5 million) and £19.64 ($25 million).

Paul’s fortune helped his wife in politics.

In 2004, he tried to keep a low profile.

He said, “I made a conscious effort not to interfere or give the impression that I was involved in his political life.

“People should realize it’s her.”

Clint Riley, campaign advisor to Nancy Pelosi, told SFGate: “He was very helpful with the campaign and helped raise the money.

“He took care of how the campaign was going and attended meetings with me to make sure the campaign was on the right track.”

