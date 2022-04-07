Who is Nancy Pelosi? What are the origins of Taiwan’s husband and children

Nancy Pelosi Is to get people talking about themselves and on the web asking everyone for information about them and who they are?

Let’s talk about Vice President Kamala Harris And the Nancy Pelosi who made history again This is the first time that two women sit behind the President of the United States , Biden.

The reason Harris and Pelosi are sitting behind Biden is that the two seats have always been reserved for vice president and speaker of the House, regardless of their political affiliations.

Who is Nancy Pelosi?

Nancy Pelosi has been representing the United States for over 3 decades since then She first came into office in 1987. She became the House Minority Leader in 2003 and held that position for the next four years.

Pelosi was nominated for Speaker of the House when the Democratic Party took control of Congress in 2006. She became the first woman elected to the position of Speaker.

When former US President George W. Bush delivered his State of the Union address in 2007, Pelosi became the first woman to sit behind the president during a joint session of Congress.

Who is Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi?

Paul Francis Pelosi He is an American businessman who owns a real estate company and VC “Financial Leasing Services, Inc”. He is the husband of the current Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.