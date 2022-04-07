Who is Nancy Pelosi? What are the origins of Taiwan’s husband and children

Nancy Pelosi Is to get people talking about themselves and on the web asking everyone for information about them and who they are?
Let’s talk about Vice President Kamala Harris And the Nancy Pelosi who made history again This is the first time that two women sit behind the President of the United States , Biden.
The reason Harris and Pelosi are sitting behind Biden is that the two seats have always been reserved for vice president and speaker of the House, regardless of their political affiliations.
Who is Nancy Pelosi?
Nancy Pelosi has been representing the United States for over 3 decades since then She first came into office in 1987. She became the House Minority Leader in 2003 and held that position for the next four years.
Pelosi was nominated for Speaker of the House when the Democratic Party took control of Congress in 2006. She became the first woman elected to the position of Speaker.
When former US President George W. Bush delivered his State of the Union address in 2007, Pelosi became the first woman to sit behind the president during a joint session of Congress.
Who is Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi?
Paul Francis Pelosi He is an American businessman who owns a real estate company and VC “Financial Leasing Services, Inc”. He is the husband of the current Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi was born in 1940 in San Francisco. She completed her foreign service degree in Georgetown University. Then he obtained an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business.
For more than a decade, he has been president of Georgetown Foreign Service Board.
Pelosi founded a venture capital firm Financial leasing services Based in San Francisco, from which he and his wife amassed almost a personal fortune $114 million.
made investments in Oakland Raiders of the NFL And later bought a discount in FIFA In 2009 for $12 million, California Redwoods.
Paul first met Nancy when she was studying foreign service at Georgetown University. Nancy was studying at Trinity College in Washington, DC
Pelosi married Nancy Pelosi in 1963. There was the 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives at the time of their wedding, which took place at Mary Queen’s Cathedral in Baltimore, Maryland.
The couple has five children together: Nancy Corinne, Kristen, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Paul and Nancy, They currently have nine grandchildren.
It’s not easy being husband to one of America’s most powerful women. Paul tried to stay out of the spotlight.
However, Considering his wife’s field of work and her role as a successful businessman, I found it hard to find.
Paul Pelosi’s age is 81 years old. Born on April 15, 1940 in San Francisco, California, United StatesThe. He was raised in an Italian-American family. However, there is not much information about his early childhood or his parents.
