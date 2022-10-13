Who is Murad Hakein, the coach of Switzerland in Qatar 2022?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 It is just around the corner and with it the participation of teams who want to be champions and who want to be a surprise in the orbital event with another prominent player of the club is on fire; This is the situation Swiss.

Specifically, the Swiss will be in Group F at the World Cup and there they will meet against them Serbia, one of the teams to be considered for its present, with Cameroon, who are traditionally chosen in Africa and not against anyone else, and no one less than Brazil.

in World Cup for the fifth time in a rowthe White Cross team, will strive to make their best participation, because since 1934 and 1938, the second and third major events in football, they have not made it past the quarter-finals, in fact, that was their best participation.

Currently, From the hand of Murat Hakkin, a former footballer who knows what it means to be a member of Swiss clubs And, of course, in the national team, they will try to give something to talk about in the tournament that will be held in the Arab Gulf state, in the coming months of November and December.

playing career

It has been 14 years of career as a football player. It had its beginnings in 1992, he made his debut in the team Grasshoppersin which he played until 1997. In that particular season, he made an international leap and made it straight to Germany, to play in Stuttgart.

Other teams like Fenerbahce of Turkey and Kaiserlautern of Germany, were other teams in which he showed his talent. Of course, it was in Basel, the team in their home city where they spent the most time and did it twice: in 2000 and then from 2001 to 2006; This past year, when he closed his way as an athlete.

career coaching

Since his retirement he knew that his path would continue to be linked to football. As a player he has had a sense of leadership since 2009 Appears on technical benches. That year, he directed Thun out of Switzerland for the first time, until 2011.

Lucerne, Basel, Schaffhausen, Grasshopper and Sion in Switzerland were his bands. In the midst of them he had the opportunity Spartak Moscow, the Russian team that only played one season in 2014/2015leaving a 48% return.

But his big hit was In 2021, after the departure of Vladimir Petkovic, the Bosnian coach, who has been in charge of the national team since 2014He had the great opportunity to take charge of the national team for his country and he had already played several matches there.

News with Switzerland

Murat Yakin was in charge of the Swiss national team for 15 matches And the numbers, despite his participation in a sports project in which he did not play much, he did not have bad numbers, because he won 7 times, tied 4 times and fell 4 times.

Now the World Cup will be a thermometer to see what the 48-year-old is made of, Who is responsible for taking good footballers on the right track, such as: Jan Sommer, Gregor Koppel, Ricardo Rodriguez, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar, Granit Shaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Denis Zakaria, Remo Froeller, Haris Seferovic and Brill Empolo; Athletes who play for several important teams in Europe.