Who is behind Guacamaya, the group of hackers who claimed an attack on the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Known as Guacamaya, this group of hackers will be responsible for leaking about 10 terabytes of emails from military and police organizations from different countries in Central and South America, including, 400,000 emails from the Chiefs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Chilean Armed Forces (EMCO), Labor Organization and Standing Advice for the Department of Defense.

“We are liquidating the military and police systems of Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Chile and Colombia, and we are handing that over to those who are doing what they can legitimately with this information,” the group, which has crafted its work in Operation Repressive Forces, declared. “

According to CyberScoop, a website that specializes in cyber security, this data breach This is the latest action by Guacamaya, a group that has focused on hacking mining and oil companies, the police, and several Latin American regulators since March 2022.

The intrusion from the hacker group, which calls itself the Macaw after a type of bird indigenous to Central and South America, follows a pattern of target entities that the group believes play a role in both the area’s environmental degradation and the oppression of indigenous people. Gate says.

In August, Guacamaya posted more than 2 terabytes of emails and files from a large number of mining companies in Central and South America.

Statements from the Chiefs of Staff of the Chilean Armed Forces, the General Command of the Armed Forces of Colombia, the National Civil Police of El Salvador and the Armed Forces of El Salvador, the Secretariat of National Defense of Mexico, and the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Peru and the Peruvian Army were leaked by the group on the Enlace Hacktivista website in retaliation For the entities’ role in the oppression of indigenous people and environmental degradation in the region, according to Guacamaya.

“To illustrate, the military armies and police forces of the Abia Yala states – the original indigenous name for the region between northern Colombia and Panama – are a guarantee of North American imperialist dominance, they are a guarantee of oil extraction, according to CyberScoop,” the group said in a statement, according to CyberScoop. He adds: “They are violent repressive forces, criminals against the peoples themselves, and their internal hierarchical organizational schemes of power are reprehensible.”

In August, the hacktivist group published more than 2 terabytes of emails and files from a large number of mining companies in Central and South America, in a move apparently aimed at exposing the environmental damage in the region.

“All we really want, as our mother warns us, is for this to stop,” Guakamaya’s statement said. We want them to stop, to stop once and for all from exploiting, mining and polluting that desire to dominate. “

The leaked documents came from ENAMI, an Ecuadorean state mining company. National Hydrocarbon Agency (ANH) of Colombia; New Granada Energy of Colombia; Quiborax, a mining company in Chile; Oryx, an oil company in Venezuela; Tejucana, a Brazilian mining company; and Guatemalan Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, CyberScoop details.

Previously, in March, Guacamaya published 4.2 terabytes of hacked material from mining companies affiliated with a Swiss investment group detailing the apparent contamination by companies in Guatemala. The files became part of a massive journalism project involving 65 journalists from around the world that exposed not only evidence of contamination, but efforts to manipulate local governments and monitor journalists.