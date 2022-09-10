Who enters the field of cryptocurrency in Cartagena? | Globalism

“Last year, like in August, my son told me that he had entered the Goarbit platform, and encouraged me to invest. At first I was suspicious and started investigating this type of business on the internet. When I saw that the platform was reliable, I finally felt interested. The truth is that It was a blessing to be on this platform, because now I feel like I’m not as economically stifled as I was before.”

In 2013, when he was living in the neighborhood of El Campestre, in Cartagena, he heard about these virtual currencies, through a friend of one of his children, who was trying to sell him the idea of ​​investing in Bitcoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. He entered the business shyly and did so with 200,000 pesos. I didn’t know much about the subject so I didn’t dare to invest. I left there, and then I found out that the young man devoted himself to it and did a good job of trading – listing assets to make transaction decisions -,” says Armenteros. (Read here: Saving in Cryptocurrencies? A New Practice in Colombia)

Ernesto Armenteros, a family man, telecommunications specialist, with a middle income, has for many years searched for options to make his income work. For him, the world of cryptocurrencies, very familiar at this time, was something unknown, which created a “distrust” of him.

It specifies that people have to convert pesos into bitcoins and the company converts them into dollars.

Every month the company charges a membership of 5 percent of what you invested to support it.

“You also earn if you make referrals, that is, if you invite people to the business using your link. For each person who enters, you earn 10 percent of what they invest,” he adds.

Security plan in Barrio Migues: More than 140 detainees leave the first month of police control | National

See also Security plan in Barrio Migues: More than 140 detainees leave the first month of police control | National

“I started with an investment of $50 (just over 218,000 pesos), which is the minimum they ask for on the platform. Goarbit pays 1.5 daily interest on what you invest. It gives you double what you invest. For example, if you invest $100, they pay you back. $200 for 6 months at 1.5 daily interest. When they pay you everything, that’s where the contract ends.”

leader in Cartagena

Javier Henrique Jiménez Pacheco, a foreign trade expert in Cartagena, is associated with the Goarbit platform and makes investments in the New York Stock Exchange, among other businesses.

He is the Goarbit leader in town and has about 200 people associated with the business. Its job is to invite people to the company, train them on how to use the platform, and also teach them how to grow in the business.

Jiménez defines Goarbit as an investment platform that any type of person can invest in, but warns that “all operations in the financial markets generate risk…that’s what investing is like.”

“I have been trading for two years and with Goarbit for a year and a half and it has gone very well for me. It is one of the main sources of income, but I have a primary job as a foreign trade specialist in a customs agency. As an investor, I seek to diversify the sources of income.” He works with customs in the morning and with the platform at night.

70% of those who come to this business in Cartagena are people who have a permanent job and want additional income. Their ages range from 22 to 40 years. There is also a small segment of students or recent graduates.

By gender, 60% are men and 40% are women, at least in the group served by Jimenez.

This leader specifies that the first thing he does to his clients is to explain the business, how the platform is used, how their money is returned, and who is responsible for the platform.

Cryptocurrencies are making their way to Cartagena.

Event

On Sunday, September 11, the Goarbit cryptocurrency trading platform will hold its official conference, called the Global Tour, in Cartagena.

The event will showcase the products of this work and the experiences of many people who have seen their lives affected by cryptocurrency transactions and among the participants will be the leaders of this work in Cartagena, working in the world of decentralized finance and from the Dominican Republic. Among them is Goarbit’s CEO, Dominican Máximo Martínez.

The event will take place in the Great Barahona Auditorium at the Cartagena de Indias Convention Center, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Warnings and recommendations

The Colombian Financial Supervisory Authority has issued several recommendations to consumers in the cryptocurrency space, alerting them to the potential risks:

Buyers or sellers of crypto assets are exposed to various operational risks, especially digital wallets that are stolen (hacked).

– Cryptocurrency platforms may be based in multiple jurisdictions and may not have a physical registration, so their monitoring and control is outside the scope of Colombian law.

Colombia has no authority to support, regulate or supervise crypto assets.

It is important for consumers to know the origins and risks of crypto.

It is important to know who is selling the origin of the cryptocurrency.

Crypto assets are not cash, nor are they cash equivalents.

Crypto assets are not illegal in Colombia, the use of which can be illegal.

Colombia advances in a pilot project for crypto assets (LaArenera).