Who can sign my passport? Explain the application process and how long it will take

Passport applications are currently facing serious delays due to backlog issues in the Passport Authority.

The backlog of 500,000 documents meant that Britons had to wait more than 10 weeks for renewal, and some complain that it took up to four months to receive their new passports.

Submission of applications can take some time in addition to application approval, as the passport office often asks a co-location to confirm your identity before the passport process begins.

Who can sign the passport?

Sometimes the government requires a co-signature to confirm your identity.

They are very specific about who can sign your passport. The person concerned must:

I’ve known you for at least two years

You can select, for example a friend, neighbor or colleague

“To be a person of good standing in your community 2 – that is, to work in a particular profession.

Examples of recognized professions are:

Accountant

flight pilot

Certified employee of a limited liability company

Insurance agent of a recognized company

Bank clerk or building association

lawyer

CEO or Director of a Limited Liability Company

podiatrist

Department Commissioner

City council, eg city council or local council

civil servant (permanent)

dentist

Managing director, managing director or personnel officer of a company subject to VAT

engineer degree

A financial services broker, such as a stockbroker or insurance broker

fire officer

funeral director

Insurance Agent (full-time) for a recognized company

journalist

Peace Justice

Legal Secretary (Fellow or Associate Member of the Institute of Legal Secretary and Protected Areas)

Hospitality franchisor

local government official

Managing Director or Personnel Officer of a Limited Liability Company

A member, employee, or associate of a professional association

Member of Parliament

Merchant Marine Officer

Minister of a Recognized Religion (including Christian Science)

Nurse (RGN or RMN)

An officer in the armed forces

Optician

Paralegal (Certified Paralegal, Qualified Paralegal, or Associate Member of the Institute of Paralegals)

Person with distinction, eg OBE or MBE

Pharmacist

Professional photographer)

Police officer

postal clerk

The head or secretary of a recognized organization

Salvation Army officer

social worker

lawyer

land surveyor

teacher or lecturer

union officer

Travel Agency (Eligible)

Appraiser or auctioneer (participating or participating member of the registered community)

Order of officers and senior non-commissioned officers

How long does it take for my passport to arrive?

The government advises that you should allow up to 10 weeks for your passport to arrive, but some people have reported waiting up to 15 weeks to get a new passport due to delays with passport authorities.

More than one million new passport applications were processed in March this year, up 13 percent from the previous record set in March 2019.

About 9.5 million people are expected to apply for new passports this year, compared to an average of 6.5 million.

There are different processing times if you are applying for a passport from a country outside the UK.

In some cases, you may need a passport to travel urgently.

This can be for an important medical treatment, or when a friend or family member is seriously ill or has passed away.

If you cannot wait weeks to get your passport, contact Passport Advice.

If you have already applied for your passport, you can check the status of your application online.

