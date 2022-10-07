Who are the new ambassadors to Italy and Switzerland appointed by the government of Gustavo Petro

Ligia Margarita Quessep and Francisco Echeverri, new ambassadors.

Regardless of the appointment of the former peace negotiator Jose Noah Rios As Ambassador of Colombia to Cuba, it was announced on October 6 that the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was finalizing the details for the delivery of credentials two other ambassadors, But in two European countries: Italy and Switzerland.

Envoy to represent Switzerland is Francisco Echevari, He has worked at the State Department since 1990, at the same time as the Director of International Affairs in the Attorney General’s Office. During the government of Juan Manuel Santos, he was Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs. Later, during the presidency of Ivan Duque Marquez, Echeveri was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

According to the radio station La W at the time, Gustavo Petro Francisco Jose Cui’s government appointed as his replacement and he could not take the oath until a month later, because Echeveri was fake as Deputy Minister.

Echeverri enters to fill the void left by the political scientist and former liberal senator Sofia Gaviria Correa, sister of the governor of Antioquia who was kidnapped and assassinated by the former guerrilla of the FARC-EP, Guillermo Gaviria Correa in 2003. Opinion writer and strong opponent of the peace process with the subversive group Sofia Gaviria burnt In her attempt to secure a second term in the Senate in 2018, the following year the Duque government sent her to Switzerland.

After Petro’s victory in the presidential election, Gaviria resigned and the embassy has since been neglected, with all that it means for citizens who live in Switzerland and need to go through identification procedures. However, it became known in the last few hours on September 29 The approval of the General Council of Switzerland was received for Echevery to travel to that country. The next step will be the issuance and delivery of the credentials.

Letter of approval from the Swiss Federal Council regarding Francisco Echeverry

In the case of the Embassy of Colombia in Italy, the embassy was chosen Legia Margherita Quisipa lawyer from the University of Externado, Colombia, a native of Cincilego (Sucre), a citizen of and friend of the first lady, Veronica Alcocer Garcia. This detail of his personal life was most prominent in the media, as it would be another case of nepotism that was promised to be abolished in the Petro government and in diplomatic life, but still seen as present.

However, despite the fact that he has no experience with the State Department, Quessep’s public resume indicates that some of his skills are useful for the diplomatic position he wants to hold. One of them is Italian language proficiencygiven that she has resided in Italy since 2002 and has worked as a legal advisor on international law and immigration all these years, both independently and in Italian law firms.

She will replace Gloria Isabel Ramirez Rios, who was Evan Duque’s presidential campaign advisor and had no foreign ministry experience prior to her appointment to the Italian Embassy by her former boss on October 5, 2018. Her management was highly controversial because he received complaints of workplace harassment in Rome. Former Secretary of State Marta Lucia Ramirez also criticized Ramirez’s diplomatic duties.

Yes in deed , Quessep may have an acquisition problem. Although he stated in his CV from the General Employment Information Management System (Sigep) that he had no impediments to filling this position, submitting his CV on LinkedIn ensures that She is a Colombian and Italian citizen. Legal status incompatible with the post of ambassador. It must be remembered that it was the same hindrance that was Luis Gilberto Murillo Before taking up the post of Colombia’s ambassador to the United States, for this he had to renounce his American citizenship.

