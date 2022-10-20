Whistleblower Bonita Mercedes-Benz thinks a clean World Cup bid is hardly possible

Australian expert Bonita Mercias considers a clean attempt at the World Cup unthinkable given the current FIFA conditions. “When I look at my country, Australia, I think it’s a good country. We have democracy and transparency. It’s different in the world of FIFA. The system there says that you can only win if you follow the rules of FIFA,” Mercias says in a World Cup special for the magazine. 11 friends.

Mercias was the head of communications for Australia’s failed World Cup bids in 2018 and 2022. She says she was disgusted by the suspicious back-end transactions and hidden payments, and later opened up to FIFA’s ethics committee.

In her view, FIFA needs a whole new start to change the current system. “The union needs a complete change, a change from the outside,” she said. “Basically a missile that destroys everything and then you can rebuild everything.”

However, such a “cultural change” is not expected at the moment. “Once the individual comes along, says the reformer, who wants to change the system, he will quickly find that the system is changing him. It sometimes seems as if all these people have to do is put on the blue suit and sit in the VIP box and lose their morals and values.”

Mercias worked for Australia’s bid for the 2022 World Cup, which had no chance of a single vote on the first ballot. In the course of investigating the award, she said Australians paid for the votes, at least indirectly.