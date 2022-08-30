While Campos has 120 million pesos homes in the United States, Hugo Sanchez cost

The difference between the homes owned by Hugo Sanchez and Jorge Campos

August 29, 2022 8:44 PM

Two of the most famous Mexican players over the past decades are undoubtedly Hugo Sanchez and Jorge Campos, both of whom came out of Pumas youth academy and represented the Mexican national team in various international tournaments.

Due to the remarkable path that Jorge Campos has taken in both Mexico and the United States, he has been able to comfortably position himself in California with a luxury home worth $4-6 million, i.e. 120 million Mexican pesos.

For his part, Hugo Sanchez made a mark before and after at Real Madrid as he became the Bentabicchi and also enjoyed a large salary at that time, the same salary that allowed him to take advantage of a mansion in Cancun, which has several levels and swimming pools so that you can enjoy the family of the scorer.

How much does Hugo Sanchez’s house cost?

According to many real estate portals, Hugo Sanchez’s luxury home is worth between $5 and $6 million, meaning it could cost roughly the same as the home that Jorge Campos keeps in Santa Monica, California.