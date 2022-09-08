Which team was Queen Elizabeth going to? What did he do for his club?

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 08.09.2022 13:29:36

Once you confirm Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Marie dies (1926-2022), better known as Queen Isabel IIstarted in Vent some of your tastes In this case, We will talk about those who have had in the football field.

The Queen Elizabeth II always tried to keep it a secret Name your favorite team to avoid any controversy, so Prefer to remain neutral. However, thanks to those close to him She was known to have been a fan of West Ham United since 1960the group that is active in Premier League.

however, In 2007 he adopted a second club: Arsenal. It was all because Reception for the team at Buckingham Palacewhere is the Arsenal They arrived at that time accompanied by their French coach Arsene Wenger And the star of the team Thierry Henry.

From that moment on, it was Queen Isabel IIwho died at the age of 96, cShare his heart for both clubs subordinate Premier Leaguealthough he always kept his fanaticism a secret.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our condolences and sympathies are with the royal family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke Premier League (premierleague) September 8, 2022

