Which North American countries will ban abortion and which ones won’t?

Protesters gather outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, which overturns the historic Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Michael McCoy

Last Friday, the United States Supreme Court overturned the protection of the right to abortion, which has been in place in this country since 1973in a landmark decision that will allow each state to decide whether to maintain or prohibit this reproductive right.

The ruling states that The constitution “does not grant” this right and returns the power to legislate on abortion to the “people” and their “elected representatives.”.

The decision published today reflects both the sentence known as “Roe vs. Wade”agreed 49 years ago, which protects the right to abortion across the country, like another resolution from 1992, “Planned Parenthood vs. Casey,” which reaffirmed this protection but allowed states to regulate the process.

Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota banned pregnancy terminations on Friday. The decision of the US Supreme Court was hardly known.

Here is the list of countries where abortion bans will begin in a matter of months, those whose fate is uncertain, and other countries where the right will certainly remain protected.

Countries with a ban on abortion that will take effect immediately or within a month

– Idaho (ID)

Utah (Utah)

– Wyoming (Wyoming)

– North Dakota (ND)

– South Dakota (SD, banned on Friday)

– Texas (Texas)

– Oklahoma (OK)

– Missouri (MI)

– Arkansas (AR)

– Louisiana (Los Angeles banned Friday)

– Kentucky (Kentucky, prohibited on Fridays)

– Tennessee (Tennessee)

– Mississippi (MS)

– Montana (MO)

Countries may ban abortion in weeks or months

-Iowa (IA)

– Indiana (India)

-Ohio (Oh)

West Virginia (WV)

– Alabama (AL)

– Georgia (GA)

– South Carolina (SC)

A protester in favor of protecting the right to abortion outside the US Supreme Court (Reuters/Evelyn Hochstein)

Countries where it is not known whether the right will be protected

-Arizona (AR)

– Nebraska (NE)

Kansas (Kansas)

– Wisconsin (WY)

– Michigan (MI)

– Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania)

Virginia (Virginia)

– North Carolina (North Carolina)

– Florida (Florida)

Countries where abortion is likely to continue to be permitted

– Washington (Washington)

– Oregon (OR)

-California (California)

– Nevada (NE)

Alaska (AKP)

-Minnesota (MN)

– Colorado (Colorado)

– New Mexico (New Mexico)

– Hawaii (hello)

Illinois

– New York, New York)

-Vermont (VT)

-MEN (ME)

– Massachusetts (MSc)

– New Hampshire (NH)

– Rhode Island (RI)

– New Jersey (NJ)

– Delaware (DE)

– Maryland (MD)

– District of Columbia (DC)

