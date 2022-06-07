Which leaders will attend the Summit of the Americas 2022 and which will not?

Peru

Peru’s Congress on Thursday allowed President Pedro Castillo to travel to the United States to participate in the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

dominican republic

Luis Abenader confirmed his participation in the summit, and stressed that he respects the US decision on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Colombia

Colombian President Ivan Duque will attend the Summit of the Americas starting Monday in Los Angeles, United States, where he will hold meetings with leaders and directors of multinational companies, official sources reported Sunday.

Who will not go?

Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced Wednesday that he “will in no way attend” the Summit of the Americas.

Bolivia

President Luis Ars has confirmed that he will not participate after the US decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Nicaragua

The United States did not extend an invitation to President Daniel Ortega, who had previously spoken out against the summit before confirming his exclusion.

Venezuela

The United States said on May 26 that it would not, under any circumstances, invite the government of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to the Summit of the Americas despite threats of a boycott.

Honduras

Chiomara Castro, like her Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, stipulated that her participation be invited by all presidents.

Guatemala

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamatti announced on May 17 that he would not attend the Summit of the Americas.

savior

The President of El Salvador, Najib Bukele, did not confirm or rule out his participation in the summit, according to statements issued by the Presidential House in El Salvador to the La Voz de América media newspaper.

Uruguay

Uruguay’s president, Luis Lacalle Poe, said on Monday that he would not travel to Los Angeles after he tested positive for Covid-19.